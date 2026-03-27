3 Iowa State Basketball X-Factors in Sweet 16 Against Tennessee

The Iowa State Cyclones have been dominant through their first two games of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, taking down both the Tennessee State Tigers in the Round of 64 and the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32.

But now, they have the toughest test ahead of them.

Iowa State is taking on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet Sixteen, its biggest game of the season to date. It’s going to be a defensive battle between two of the best teams in the nation, and it should overall be an incredible game.

Let’s take a look at three X-factors for the Cyclones in their Sweet Sixteen matchup against Tennessee.

Joshua Jefferson

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) warms up during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

This is by far the biggest X-factor of the game. It’s currently a game-time decision on whether he plays or not, but if he’s able to go, he will certainly be crucial in the game.

Over the last few games, Iowa State has proved that they don’t necessarily need Joshua Jefferson to be an elite team. What Jefferson needs to do is come in and not only prove that Iowa State is elite with him, but also one of the best teams in the nation.

Iowa State hasn’t really gotten a consistent leader throughout March Madness, and that’s what they need Jefferson to do. Change the tempo, play big, and take the lead. He will also have a tough defensive matchup against freshman Nate Ament, a top Volunteer.

Tamin Lipsey

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) speaks ahead of the Midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While Tamin Lipsey was quiet in the Round of 64 game against Tennessee State, he was unbelievable against Kentucky in the Round of 32.

He finished with 26 points, 10 assists and five steals in one of his best games of the season. Now, he needs to keep the momentum throughout the rest of the tournament.

He needs to be a leader, a scorer and a defender in every game from here on out, which will have to start against Tennessee. It’s always important to have guards in March, and Lipsey has been that for Iowa State.

Nate Heise

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Nate Heise has been phenomenal throughout the NCAA tournament thus far, stepping up in tons of big moments. However, what really sets him apart is his hustle and care for the team.

He’s going to have a tough matchup defensively, potentially guarding Ja’Kobi Gillespie, one of the best guards remaining in the tournament, and he will have to prevent him from dominating.

It’s unclear if Heise will start, depending on whether Jefferson returns, but he needs to be ready no matter what his role becomes in the game.