NCAA Tournament Brings the Best Out of Iowa State Veteran

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered an unfortunate loss when star forward Joshua Jefferson was injured less than three minutes into their Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Arguably, their best player, it would take a complete team effort to replace the production that he provides. Through two games, his teammates have stepped up and more than picked up the slack, blowing out Tennessee State and the Kentucky Wildcats.

There have been a lot of players who have risen to the occasion, but one who stands out is Nate Heise. The sixth-year senior has been an integral part of the team’s success all season, referred to as a sixth starter by head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

Whatever role the team has needed him to fill, he has done it. A starter for almost all of his career with the Northern Iowa Panthers, he has mostly come off the bench with the Cyclones. Despite the role change, he has stepped up when his teams needed him most.

Nate Heise has stepped up in March for Iowa State Basketball

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) shoots during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

For Iowa State, that means producing during the NCAA tournament. He has played in four tournament games with the Cyclones, taking his production to another level when the lights are brightest.

Heise is averaging 14 points per game, making 22 of 30 shot attempts overall and 9-of-13 of his tries from 3-point range. That is a huge jump up from the production he has provided throughout his Iowa State career, averaging only 5.2 points per game.

With Jefferson sidelined, the 22 and 12 points he scored against the Tigers and Wildcats were especially important. However, it isn’t just his offensive impact that has been so important during his time in Ames.

Heise is the ultimate glue guy, capable and willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win. He chips in basically everywhere, rebounding well for a guard his size while also handling some playmaking and ball-handling responsibilities as well.

4 Career NCAA Tournament Games ➡️ 14 Points Per Game



Big. Game. Nate.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/HCY0PIUCP1 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 23, 2026

In addition to the scoring numbers, he has grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out eight assists in his four NCAA tournament games.

On the defensive end, his versatility shines. He is tasked with defending multiple positions, helping compensate for the team’s lack of size, especially without Jefferson on the court. He’s a playmaker on that end as well, with three steals in his tournament career.

Heise isn’t the first player that comes to mind when asked about who helps Iowa State succeed the most, but he is as important a piece of the puzzle as anyone.