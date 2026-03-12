3 Standouts From Win for Iowa State Basketball Over Texas Tech

The Iowa State Cyclones have been absolutely rolling since the beginning of the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, as they took down the Arizona State Sun Devils by a conference tournament record 49 points in round one.

24 hours later, they returned to the court looking to take down the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones overcame a slow start and eventually dominated in the second half. They took the lead with 1:17 remaining in the first half and never trailed again. Iowa State picked up another 20+ point win and has great momentum going into their semifinal game.

Here are three standout Cyclones from the 75-53 win over the Red Raiders:

Tamin Lipsey

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Tamin Lipsey has done a phenomenal job over the last few games of being a leader and controlling the game.

Against Texas Tech, he put up a team-high 20 points and four assists, as well as knocking down four 3-pointers.

It’s an impressive overall game, but the shooting is what truly stands out. His threes were massive in Iowa State’s win, and were a big difference maker in their early game comeback.

Joshua Jefferson

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket around Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Joshua Jefferson has been elite all season, but had one of his best all-around games of the year. Along with Lipsey, he’s a team leader and does a great job running the offense at times, even from the forward position.

The senior finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the win, while also putting up a steal and two blocks on the defensive end. He got to his spots with ease, used his body to his advantage, and overall did a great job rebounding and being physical all day.

There may be no player as impactful as Jefferson, not just in the Big 12, but in the entire country. And if Jefferson’s play continues, he potentially could be the tournament’s most outstanding player.

Blake Buchanan

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) drives to the basket during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Blake Buchanan has been Mr. Reliable all season, but has turned up in March. He has been a beast both offensively and defensively, and continued that against Texas Tech.

His stats, nine points and three rebounds, are solid, but his overall performance was great, just like it was against Arizona State. He hustled well, boxed out with pride, and overall just wanted it more.

And that was the story for the Cyclones. Just wanting it more every single possession, all night. Iowa State needs this version of Buchanan throughout the rest of the season, and they may increase their ceiling if so.