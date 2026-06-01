Milan Momcilovic Has Chance To Surpass Arch Manning in NIL Valuation

There is a lot that is going into the decision of Milan Momcilovic about where he wants to play his senior year of men’s college basketball after three seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones.

In an ideal scenario, he would have remained in the 2026 NBA Draft and heard his name called on draft night. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, and he withdrew. Already in the transfer portal, he is now evaluating which school he wants to play for next.

One of the biggest talking points has been how much money he could receive in an NIL package. The price has certainly increased this offseason, with AJ Dybantsa of the BYU Cougars reportedly being the highest-paid men’s basketball player during the 2025-26 campaign, earning somewhere between $4.1 million and $4.4 million.

That number has been blown away in this year’s transfer portal. Top of the market big men were reportedly commanding $5 million. Tounde Yessoufou received upward of $6 million, committing to the St. John’s Red Storm, after withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft.

Can Milan Momcilovic catch Arch Manning in NIL valuation?

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Momcilovic is widely expected to surpass that total, which raises an interesting question. Will the former Cyclones star be the highest-paid college athlete in NIL valuation this year?

That is a title that, by all accounts, currently belongs to Arch Manning, the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. His NIL valuation is somewhere between $5.4 million and $6.8 million, and could certainly continue climbing, especially if he finds as much success on the field as some people believe he is capable of having.

Based on all of the rumors that have been floating around about what it will cost to secure a commitment from Momcilovic, it is certainly possible that he will be atop the NIL valuation list in the near future.

There were reports that the Iowa State sharpshooter could command $7 million. When the Yessoufou news broke, and his NIL number was revealed, it was reported that the price tag for Momcilovic was on the rise and could reach $7.5 million.

Texas QB Arch Manning made MORE MONEY in NIL deals in 2025 ($6.8M) than Patriots QB Drake Maye ($4.1M) 💰



That college money is DIFFERENT 😳 pic.twitter.com/yTUUkOZCkB — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) January 6, 2026

Chasing down Manning would certainly be a surprise given the stark difference in star power each of them has. But the price of securing an established, record-setting player in men’s college basketball has increased as less accomplished players cashed in on the transfer portal this cycle.

Whether Momcilovic reaches and surpasses Manning’s NIL valuation remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: he is going to get paid by someone.

The Louisville Cardinals reportedly increased their offer to him, shrinking the gap between them and the Kentucky Wildcats to less than $1 million.

And don’t forget about the wild card Arizona Wildcats. There hasn’t been anywhere near as much news involving them, but they are still lurking as a potential suitor, presenting a lot of reasons as the best fit.