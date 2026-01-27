4-Star Class of 2027 Forward Set for Another Visit to Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has done a wonderful job of recruiting and bringing in talent since T.J. Otzelberger took over the program.

In the season before he took over as head coach, the Cyclones went 2-22. Now in Year 5 at the helm, he has the team in a position to make the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight year, elevating Iowa State to new heights.

A big reason that he has found so much success is his ability to identify players who fit a specific role in his game plan and to extract as much production out of them as possible. Whether it has been on the transfer portal or high school recruiting, his hit rate is very high.

Otzelberger and his staff are looking to keep that positive momentum going. Their Class of 2026 looks very strong with Jackson Kiss, Yusef Gray Jr., Christian Wiggins and Dorian Rinaldo-Kimlan all locked in.

Donovan Davis announces unofficial visit dates for February

Freedom forward Donovan Davis (24) goes to the basket past Brookfield Central forward Henry Gruetzmacher (31) in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. Freedom won, 74-58. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For their Class of 2027, they are aiming high once again. One of the prospects who is on their radar is Donovan Davis.

A four-star player out of Freedom High School in Wisconsin, he is set to make another unofficial visit to Ames next month. He is planning to be at Iowa State on Feb. 28, when the team is set to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

That follows unofficial visits to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Feb. 1, and on Feb. 7, he will be visiting with the Marquette Golden Eagles. Davis has already made visits to each campus.

This past weekend, he was in Madison, Wisconsin, visiting the Kohl Center to see the Wisconsin Badgers when they hosted the USC Trojans.

Recruiting competition will be fierce for Davis, but the Cyclones are doing a great job to ensure that they remain in the mix. A top 30 prospect, Iowa State made an offer to him in 2024 and has prioritized him as a main target.

Otzelberger and JR Blount both maintain consistent contact with the star recruit, calling him multiple times per week. Davis has spoken about how good a relationship he has with the staff and how productive the talks are.

His first visit to Hilton Coliseum on Jan. 2 against the West Virginia Mountaineers was a positive one. Hopefully, the second one is just as positive, and the team can move closer to securing a commitment from the dynamic forward ahead of his senior year.

