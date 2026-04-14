Breaking Down Taj Manning’s Fit With Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a monster start to this year’s transfer portal window, where they were able to get five commits to come to the program.

Iowa State is quickly building a great core for the 2026-27 season, and there are a ton of players that will certainly be intriguing options for the Cyclones.

One of the most interesting options for Iowa State next year is going to be Taj Manning. The senior comes to the program after spending his entire collegiate career previously with the Kansas State Wildcats.

While Kansas State struggled tons last season, Manning was a decent piece for them. He averaged 4.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, one of the better role players on the team. Now, he heads to their archrivals, Iowa State, where he hopes to take a step up as a Cyclone.

Taj Manning fits the mold for Cyclones frontcourt players

Feb 28, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) is guarded by TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

It’s a match made in heaven. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State are known for producing physically dominant, defensive-minded specimens. Or as many call it, “dawgs.” The Cyclones’ culture has become one of the best and most iconic in the nation, where players know that they will become tougher players when coming to Ames, IA.

Manning could be a perfect example of this. He is an absolute dawg on both sides of the floor and should only improve under Otzelberger.

Unfortunately, the biggest problem for Manning is that it’s likely he wants to start for Iowa State, and it’s unlikely that will happen. The Cyclones’ big men currently consist of Blake Buchanan, Tre Singleton, Dominykas Pleta, Jackson Kiss, and Dorian Rinaldo-Komian.

Kiss and Rinaldo-Komian are both Iowa State’s top incoming freshmen, and the other players have proven themselves at a top level so far.

10 days ago, @JakeBrendTV said something on Cyclone Fanatic that almost perfectly explains the type of roles that Tre Singleton and Taj Manning will have for Iowa State next season: pic.twitter.com/E4DKjIvKUD — CyberTheCycloneFan (@CyberTheCyFan) April 12, 2026

Manning’s role completely depends on how well the freshmen play. Nowadays, in college basketball, it’s almost impossible to predict how good first-year players will become.

If neither turns out great, Manning will likely be a backup power forward or center alongside Pleta. But if one of the freshmen steps up, it would be unlikely that Manning even finds himself in the rotation.

It’s too early to tell how Manning will do with the Cyclones, but he certainly should have some sort of role in Ames.

Whether it’s as a backup big man, a rebounding and defensive specialist, or deep in the rotation as a player that helps others become better in practice, Manning certainly will be some sort of contributor for Iowa State next season.