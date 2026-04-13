Former Iowa State Basketball Star Picks LSU in Transfer Portal
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The NCAA women’s transfer portal includes a ton of Iowa State Cyclones players who are looking for a change of scenery.
Only three players from the 2025-26 roster who had eligibility remaining decided to stick in Ames for another season. Nine players, including stars Audi Crooks, Addy Brown and Jada Williams, are all departing.
While visits are being set up by Crooks and Brown as they evaluate their options, Williams has already decided on where she will be playing basketball for the 2026-27 campaign. As she shared on her X account, Williams has committed to play with the LSU Tigers.
Her departure is a massive loss for the Cyclones and a huge addition for LSU. After spending the first two seasons of her collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats, she spent one year with Iowa State before entering the portal for the second time in as many years.
Jada Williams heading to LSU in transfer portal
Williams certainly made the most of her stop in Ames. She saw an increase in touches, with her usage rate reaching 29.3% after being at 20.5% as a freshman and 25.2% as a sophomore.
That led to her producing some big-time numbers, averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 assists in 29.8 minutes per game. Her efficiency wasn’t always the best with a .413/.303/.805 shooting split with 3.5 turnovers per game, but she is certainly dynamic when on the court.
Her 7.7 assists and 46.9% assist rate were both first in the Big 12. She is capable of being a two-way impact performer as well, averaging 1.2 steals per game in her career with 0.9 Defensive Win Shares this past campaign.
It will be interesting to see if Kim Mulkey and the Tigers can get Williams to return to the level of defensive production she had with Arizona. Her Defensive Box Plus/Minus was 1.2 as a freshman and 2.5 as a sophomore, but was neutral at 0.0 with the Cyclones.
Getting her back near her Wildcats level on defense, combined with the offensive production she provides, would cement her status as one of the best point guards in the country after earning a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team.
Williams is the second Iowa State women’s basketball player to commit to a new program in the transfer portal. Her former teammate, Alisa Williams, is heading to the Big Ten to play for the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Cyclones have secured one commitment thus far in the transfer portal from Mya Babbitt, formerly of the Kent State Golden Flashes.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.