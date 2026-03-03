Four Major Takeaways From Iowa State Cyclones Loss to Arizona Wildcats

The Iowa State Cyclones have lost consecutive games for the second time this season after being defeated by the Arizona Wildcats 73-57 on Big Monday.

Their record is now 24-6 on the season, hitting a skid at the worst possible time. The schedule has been daunting, but that is life in the Big 12, where all but two teams are inside the top 84 of the NET Rankings.

Iowa State has certainly faced some tests, which should set them up well for the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament. But there was a lot to take away from their loss against Arizona, and most of it was not good.

Here are four major takeaways for the Cyclones to learn from the defeat.

3-Point Shooting Woes

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forward Milan Momcilovic has put together one of the best 3-point shooting seasons in men’s college basketball history. Alas, as opponents have made life more difficult for him when shooting the ball, the team’s overall percentage has plummeted.

Iowa State still ranks 13th in the country, making 38.4% of its 3-point attempts. However, that number is down to 36.5% during conference play. Momcilovic is the only player shooting better than that percentage during Big 12 play.

If you take his numbers out of the mix, his teammates are shooting 32.9% on 3-pointers this season. Their junior forward has masked a lot of their long-range shooting woes this season that have come to light in recent games.

Jamarion Batemon Ready for Big Time

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) takes a three-point shot around Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rising to the occasion to help spread the floor with Momcilovic is Jamarion Batemon. He was brought along slowly throughout the season, but he is proving ready for a much bigger role with postseason play right around the corner.

He was not afraid of the moment against the Wildcats, shooting 5-of-14 from the field and 4-of-10 from 3-point range. That kind of aggressive mindset was needed on an evening when the offense was stuck in the mud.

This game was also another changing of the guard moment. Batemon played a career-high 27 minutes, as it is clear that head coach T.J. Otzelberger is trusting him more and more. He has scored at least 13 points in three out of the last four games and offers much more offensive upside compared to Killyan Toure in the backcourt.

What is Wrong With Joshua Jefferson?

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) passes the ball around Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) and forward Josiah Moseley (5)during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are going to be a lot of awards and accolades coming for Joshua Jefferson when the season is over. However, he has fallen into a funk at the worst possible time.

Arizona is the seventh consecutive opponent to hold him under 50% shooting overall for the game. He looked lost at times on that end of the floor, committing four turnovers and missing 15 out of the 17 shots he attempted.

The 3-point improvements he showed earlier in the season have disappeared. He has made multiple 3-pointers in a game only twice since Feb. 1 and is 5-of-26 during this six-game stretch. That 19.6% is concerning, along with the 39.4% he is shooting on 2-pointers.

Something has to be done to get their star forward back on track, or their postseason stay will be a short one.

Size and Physicality Difference

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts while playing against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, the Cyclones have been a pretty good rebounding team on the offensive glass. They have also excelled at keeping opponents off the boards.

But they haven’t faced some teams with the physicality and size of the Wildcats, which proved to be impactful. Tobe Awaka had his way on the interior with 10 points and 15 rebounds off the bench. Motiejus Krivas showcased his elite skill set at 7-foot-2 with 13 points and three rebounds, with the duo combining for three blocks.

Iowa State has guards willing to battle on the glass with Tamin Lipsey and Nate Heise, but they are at a major disadvantage against a group like Arizona, with how little impact Momcilovic has in the rebounding department.