4 Standout Performers From Iowa State Cyclones Loss to Arizona Wildcats

On Big Monday, the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones traveled on the road to take on the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in a pivotal late-season conference game for both teams.

For the Cyclones, it was big for many reasons. They had struggled on the road all season, couldn’t win games lately, their NCAA Tournament seeding is trending in the wrong direction, and they could potentially lose an extra bye in the conference tournament.

However, playing Arizona on the road is one of the toughest things to do in college basketball.

For the Wildcats, it was simple. A win would help them further improve their chances of securing a one-seed, while also securing their seed in the conference tournament. Without much adversity this season, Arizona has been rolling to wins, and just hoped to stay hot at the right time.

The Wildcats ended up getting the win, 73-57, dominating all night defensively. Here are two standouts from each team.

Jamarion Batemon

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) drives with the ball to the basket around Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Tyeree Bryan (1) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the last few weeks, Batemon has done an amazing job at competing on both sides of the ball. He is the definition of a 3-and-D player, and proved that against Arizona.

The freshman went for 13 points, going 5-of-14 from the field and 4-of-10 from 3-point range. When Iowa State needed a bucket, it seemed like Batemon was the only one to show up.

Blake Buchanan

Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) dunks the ball around Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Luke Bamgboye (9) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is tough because Buchanan’s stats weren’t great against the Wildcats. He put up four points, seven rebounds, and two assists on the night, but it wasn’t just his stats that put him on this list.

Buchanan did a phenomenal job doing the dirty work. Whether it was boxing out for rebounds, setting screens, and providing any sort of movement offensively, Buchanan was crucial for the Cyclones in the loss.

Jaden Bradley

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) fouls Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bradley had another big night, leading his team to victory. He put up 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals.

He was a threat at the perimeter, but also showed off his three-level scoring, getting buckets around the rim and in the midrange. Overall, Bradley did pretty much what he does every game: Lead by example.

Tobe Awaka

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Awaka is building quite the sixth man campaign this season. All season, he has consistently come off the bench and provided a mix of points, rebounds, and rim protection.

And in recent games, he has stepped things up a ton.

Against Iowa State, he put up 10 points and 15 rebounds, doing a great job all night at being a physical demon. He reached the line multiple times for six total free throws and blocked two shots.

Calling him a beast in the paint would be an understatement.