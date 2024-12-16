How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball vs. Connecticut: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women had their chance over Thanksgiving to record a resume-building win when they locked up with defending national champion South Carolina.
Now, days before another holiday, the Cyclones get a second shot at that.
Iowa State (9-3) heads to Uncasville, Conn. on Tuesday night to battle Connecticut. The game, which airs live on FOX Sports 1, will be part of the Invesco Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase from Mohegan Sun Arena.
Earlier this week, the Cyclones bounced back from a loss to in-state rival Iowa by blitzing Eastern Illinois, 87-55. Audi Crooks scored 30 and Addy Brown recorded a double-double in the easy win.
Nothing, though, will come easy against the Huskies, 2023 Final Four participants.
Connecticut (9-1) reeled off eight straight wins, including victories over North Carolina, Ole Miss and Louisville, before falling to Notre Dame last week. They rebounded with a 79-44 victory vs. Georgetown.
Paige Bueckers has returned to form, averaging almost 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. Sarah Strong adds 16 points and Azzi Fudd 10.
The Huskies might have their minds focused past Iowa State and to Saturday when they face Juju Watkins and USC in another marquee showdown.
This will be the first meeting between the Cyclones and Huskies, as ESPN’s FPI gives UConn a 98 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State vs. Connecticut on Tuesday, Dec. 17:
Iowa State vs. Connecticut TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Connecticut in women’s basketball action
When: 7:30 p.m. CT | Tuesday, December 17
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, Connecticut
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Connecticut live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FS1
Betting Odds: Not available
Our Prediction: Connecticut 86, Iowa State 77
More Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Big nights from Crooks, Brown help Iowa State rebound
* No. 3 Iowa State men roll at home vs. Omaha
* How to watch Iowa State football vs. Miami in Pop-Tarts Bowl