Iowa State Basketball Recent Trends To Figure Out Transfer Portal Plans

After another successful season of going 29-8 and reaching the Sweet Sixteen under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, the Iowa State Cyclones are preparing for a crucial offseason.

With many players heading out, including Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and potentially Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State needs to build off of their young core. Luckily, Players such as Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan, and Dominykas Pleta are planning to returning next season.

Over the last few years, the Cyclones have used the transfer portal a ton. Back in 2023, they brought in Curtis Jones from the Buffalo Bulls, Keshon Gilbert from the UNLV Rebels and Jackson Paveletske from the Wofford Terriers.

Then in 2024, they brought in Joshua Jefferson from the Saint Mary’s Gaels, Nate Heise from the Northern Iowa Panthers, Dishon Jackson from the Charlotte 49ers, and Brandt Chatfield from the Seattle Redhawks.

Transfer portal has been good to Iowa State

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) passes against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This past season, they brought in Dominick Nelson from the Utah Valley Wolverines, Blake Buchanan from the Virginia Cavaliers, Mason Williams from the Eastern Washington Eagles, and Eric Mulder from the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

This year, Iowa State is going to have to put an emphasis on the portal just like they have over the last few offseasons. And using trends, we may be able to find the type of players that Iowa State typically likes to bring into Ames.

First, it’s clear that Coach Otzelberger and the rest of the staff are strictly focused on finding mid-major talent and upgrading them to a top-tier program. Stars like Gilbert, Jones, and Jefferson all came from mid-majors.

Second, they have put a main focus on defense. Otzelberger’s system relies on turning defense into offense and has been able to create a culture where everyone is bought in. In the portal, he prioritizes bringing in players with a strong defensive game.

Cyclones have tried and true transfer portal strategy

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Third, he values bringing in players who have experience. In the portal, lots of teams try to prioritize bringing in players with a good amount of eligibility. But not Otzelberger. He is focused on bringing in proven veterans to Ames, guys that are already comfortable playing years of Division I ball.

Finally, there is a priority on bringing in players who will be a good fit for the Cyclones. Lots of teams just try to get the top players, but Iowa State makes sure to value those who actually make sense for the program.

This year, they are in need of a star offensive guard, as well as lots of depth and wing options. It’s clear that Iowa State will try to bring in those specific players.

This Cyclones team is solid, but a positive transfer portal could be the difference between a solid season and a potential Final Four run next year.