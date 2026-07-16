Iowa State Basketball Commit Shines in Day 2 of Nike EYBL Peach Jam

All three commits the Iowa State Cyclones have in their Class of 2027 are playing for AAU teams competing in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this year.

Two of the players, Donovan Davis and Jack Kohnen, play for Team Herro. The third is Josiah Harrington, who is on Brad Beal Elite. All three are going to have ample opportunities to showcase their talent on the court, and can play with a looseness some of their peers cannot, already knowing where they will be taking their talents to collegiately.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and the Cyclones are certainly excited about what the future holds. That trio makes up one of the best recruiting classes in the nation, coming in at No. 1 currently at 247Sports.

It would be great to see them end their final AAU campaign as rising seniors on a high note, and that is exactly what Davis is doing. On the second day of competition on July 15, he was one of the standout performers, per Jamie Shaw of Rivals (subscription required).

Donovan Davis dominates Day 2 of Peach Jam

Freedom forward Donovan Davis (24) drives to the basket against the defense of Brookfield Central forward Henry Gruetzmacher (31) in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. Freedom won, 74-58. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“4-star F Donovan Davis (Iowa State) does well using his length as a mismatch. He defended both forward spots here and finished plays both in the half court and in transition,” Shaw wrote.

That kind of versatility is what drew the coaching staff to pursue Davis on the recruiting trail. He does a great job of using his size to his advantage, whether it is blowing by bigger, slower defenders or taking smaller defenders closer to the basket for easy scoring opportunities.

Possessing the size to defend multiple positions is something that will help him get on the court early and often in his Cyclones career. It certainly sounds like he has some Joshua Jefferson in his game, which is another skill of Davis’s that Shaw pointed out: his passing.

“The piece of Davis’ game that intrigues the most might be his passing. The 6-foot-7 forward finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in the Team Herro win,” Shaw added.

That all-around performance certainly looks like a stat line that Jefferson would produce in a game. What Otzelberger and the coaching staff did to elevate his game, as he was selected No. 28 in the 2026 NBA Draft, is going to have power forwards flocking to Ames as recruits.

It is a major reason Tre Singleton transferred to Iowa State from Northwestern a few months ago and why Davis is so excited about his opportunity to join the program.

The Freedom High School product has a lot of tools to work with, and the Cyclones coaching staff has the means to develop and get the most out of them.