Iowa State Basketball in Field of Way-Too-Early Bracketology

The Iowa State Cyclones wrapped up their 2025-26 men’s college basketball season about a month ago when they were defeated by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16.

It was a disappointing end to what was an incredible season overall for the Cyclones. But, attention quickly turned to the 2026-27 campaign, with the transfer portal opening the day after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the UConn Huskies for the national championship.

Iowa State did an excellent job of restocking the roster with some high-end talent. If head coach T.J. Otzelberger can coach his guys up, as he has proven capable of in recent years, the Cyclones can make some noise again next season.

Right now, they aren’t quite viewed as a contender. In recent way-too-early NCAA Men’s Bracketology predictions shared by Joe Lunardi of ESPN, Iowa State is firmly in the field, earning a No. 6 seed in the East Region.

What seed did Iowa State get in recent Bracketology predictions?

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

That would mean the Round of 64 and Round of 32 games being played in Minneapolis. As the No. 6 seed, they are projected to face off with the No. 11 seed Wichita State Shockers, the automatic qualifier from the American Athletic Conference.

Landing on the six-seed line would insinuate that the Cyclones are ranked somewhere between Nos. 21 and 24 in the country. It would set them up in what looks to be a tough region with the Florida Gators as the No. 1 seed, UConn as the No. 2, the Louisville Cardinals at No. 3 and their Big 12 rivals, the Houston Cougars, at No. 4.

Their conference is once again expected to be amongst the best in the country, with seven teams represented in the field. Only the SEC with 12 and the Big Ten with 11 are projected to have more.

There is excellent representation across the country, with eight conferences projected to be multi-bid leagues. The five Power Conference programs, along with the West Coast Conference, Atlantic 10 and Atlantic Sun, are the leagues with multiple representatives.

Cyclones have the pieces to contend again

Bradley’s Jaquan Johnson, right, tries to get around Valparaiso’s Mark Brown Jr. in the first half of their college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 at the Peoria Civic Center. The Braves defeated the Beacons 72-65. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Being projected in the field this far away from the season getting underway certainly isn’t a bad thing for Iowa State. After losing Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Nate Heise from the rotation and two assistant coaches, a long list of changes were made to the men’s basketball program this offseason.

Things are certainly still looking up in Ames, with a lot of talent brought in to replace departures not only in the transfer portal, but also in the incoming freshman Class of 2026.

There’s a lot to be excited for, and the No. 6 seed could be used as offseason motivation for a program looking to cement its status as a perennial contender.