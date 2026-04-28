Iowa State Basketball in Field of Way-Too-Early Bracketology
In this story:
The Iowa State Cyclones wrapped up their 2025-26 men’s college basketball season about a month ago when they were defeated by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16.
It was a disappointing end to what was an incredible season overall for the Cyclones. But, attention quickly turned to the 2026-27 campaign, with the transfer portal opening the day after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the UConn Huskies for the national championship.
Iowa State did an excellent job of restocking the roster with some high-end talent. If head coach T.J. Otzelberger can coach his guys up, as he has proven capable of in recent years, the Cyclones can make some noise again next season.
Right now, they aren’t quite viewed as a contender. In recent way-too-early NCAA Men’s Bracketology predictions shared by Joe Lunardi of ESPN, Iowa State is firmly in the field, earning a No. 6 seed in the East Region.
What seed did Iowa State get in recent Bracketology predictions?
That would mean the Round of 64 and Round of 32 games being played in Minneapolis. As the No. 6 seed, they are projected to face off with the No. 11 seed Wichita State Shockers, the automatic qualifier from the American Athletic Conference.
Landing on the six-seed line would insinuate that the Cyclones are ranked somewhere between Nos. 21 and 24 in the country. It would set them up in what looks to be a tough region with the Florida Gators as the No. 1 seed, UConn as the No. 2, the Louisville Cardinals at No. 3 and their Big 12 rivals, the Houston Cougars, at No. 4.
Their conference is once again expected to be amongst the best in the country, with seven teams represented in the field. Only the SEC with 12 and the Big Ten with 11 are projected to have more.
There is excellent representation across the country, with eight conferences projected to be multi-bid leagues. The five Power Conference programs, along with the West Coast Conference, Atlantic 10 and Atlantic Sun, are the leagues with multiple representatives.
Cyclones have the pieces to contend again
Being projected in the field this far away from the season getting underway certainly isn’t a bad thing for Iowa State. After losing Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Nate Heise from the rotation and two assistant coaches, a long list of changes were made to the men’s basketball program this offseason.
Things are certainly still looking up in Ames, with a lot of talent brought in to replace departures not only in the transfer portal, but also in the incoming freshman Class of 2026.
There’s a lot to be excited for, and the No. 6 seed could be used as offseason motivation for a program looking to cement its status as a perennial contender.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.