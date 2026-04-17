Milan Momcilovic Speculatively Connected to SEC Powerhouse

The NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal got a massive boost in talent when Iowa State Cyclones sharpshooter decided to enter the mix.

His focus is on the 2026 NBA Draft, as he hopes to hear his name called in one of the two rounds during the event, which will be held on June 23 and June 24, 2026. Given how well he performed this season, there is certainly a chance that he will be selected.

The pre-draft process will help him make his decision. If he doesn’t hear what he wants, being in the transfer portal allows him the opportunity to continue his collegiate career and improve on the areas that scouts and evaluators suggested.

Since Momcilovic entered the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag, it is anyone’s guess where he could end up for the 2026-27 season should he remove his name from the 2026 NBA Draft.

Florida Gators mentiond as possible Milan Momcilovic suitor

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden looks on against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

However, one school has emerged as a potential suitor: the Florida Gators. However, as shared by Joe Tipton of On3, their connection to Momcilovic hasn’t officially been confirmed, at least not yet.

“Florida is a school that has been speculated throughout the industry as an option for Momcilovic, though On3 sources have not confirmed the Gators’ involvement at this time,” wrote Tipton.

There is a lot to consider about the connection to the Gators, namely the status of Thomas Haugh. A projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, he has not yet decided whether he will declare or return to Florida for his senior year.

That fluid situation will certainly have an impact on their pursuit of Momcilovic. As Tipton noted, for now, the Gators aren’t involved, but that could always change in the future.

MIlan Momcilovic's main focus right now is 2026 NBA Draft

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) looks to pass while defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Right now, Momcilovic is focusing all of his energy and efforts on the 2026 NBA Draft. It is why he is in the transfer portal, and it will be up to him to showcase the other parts of his game to entice a franchise to take a chance on him in the NBA.

Everyone knows that he can shoot the ball. He made history by becoming the first player in men’s basketball history to lead the country in 3-point shooting percentage (48.7) and 3-pointers made, with 136.

What evaluators will want to see is if he can keep up with the speed and athleticism at the NBA level. Also, can he make an impact on the game in any other way than just his shooting and scoring?

He will get the opportunity to prove that in the coming weeks, with the pre-draft process getting started.