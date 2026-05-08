Iowa State Basketball in Tough Spot With Big 12 Teams Crushing Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball roster is going to look much different when the 2026-27 season starts compared to how things looked at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Head coach Bill Fennelly retained only three of his 12 players: Arianna Jackson, Evangelina Paulk and Freya Jensen. He had to work overtime in the transfer portal to bring in players who can help replace the production of stars Audi Crooks, Addy Brown and Jada Williams, amongst plenty others.

While the Cyclones' roster has been filled out, they are going to face some major challenges in the Big 12 next season. That is because so many of their peers came away with major hauls in the transfer portal.

Over at On3 (subscription required), Talia Goodman ranked the top 10 women’s college basketball transfer classes. Three of the top 10, including Nos. 1 and 2, and an honorable mention, are all from Iowa State’s conference.

Iowa State's rivals landed some of best recruiting classes

Oklahoma State Cowgirls head coach Jacie Hoyt reacts after a score against Iowa State during the second quarter in the senior day women basketball at Hilton Coliseum on February. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming in at No. 1 is the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. They overhauled their roster, losing nine players to the portal, but might actually have a higher ceiling after landing arguably the best player in the portal in Crooks.

Combining the most dominant center in women’s basketball with a highly talented guard in Liv McGill gives the Cowgirls one of the best inside-out combinations in the country. Nene Ndiaye is another strong addition to the lineup from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Ranked No. 2 is the TCU Horned Frogs. Perennial transfer portal winners, this year was no different. Clara Silva returns and will be joined by Jadyn Wooten, Lara Somfai and Lanie Grant to set the Horned Frogs up as contenders again.

At No. 9 is the West Virginia Mountaineers, who brought in several mid-major contributors who look ready to produce in the Big 12. Kennedy Harris, Alexis Bordas and Zahirah Wilson highlight that group.

Cyclones have work to catch Big 12 competition

Iowa State Cyclones' women's basketball head coach Bill Fennelly calls a play against Arizona State during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skylar Forbes is the biggest name, a surprise transfer from the Marquette Golden Eagles who has been a standout performer in the Big East for years.

Amongst the honorable mentions was the Arizona State Sun Devils, who picked up a huge victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament this past March. They are a program on the rise in the conference.

Fennelly is going to have his hands full figuring out how to get his team to reach the heights they have achieved previously.

Having to go up against Crooks is something the coaching staff certainly cannot be thrilled about, but if there is any staff that knows how to slow her down at all, it is the one that has coached her the last three seasons.