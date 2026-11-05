Iowa State Basketball Shares Date for Melvin Ejim Jersey Retirement

The Iowa State Cyclones have a lot of great players don the cardinal and gold throughout the history of their men’s basketball program.

Two of those recent stars, Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson, moved on after the 2025-26 campaign. Momcilovic transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats and Jefferson was selected in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Down the road, Jefferson is someone who could certainly have his number retired down the line. The players on this season’s team are going to get to see that experience firsthand when Melvin Ejim returns to Ames to get his jersey retired.

A few months ago, it was announced that Ejim was going to have his No. 3 jersey retired. Now, the Iowa State Athletics have revealed when that ceremony is going to occur: Saturday, Feb. 27, during halftime of their game against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Melvin Ejim jersey retirement date set

Iowa State Cyclones forward Melvin Ejim (3) walks to the bench after their win against the Texas Longhorns at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State beat Texas 85-76. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I had a special four years in Ames," Ejim said. "We accomplished so much as a team. We worked hard to put Iowa State basketball on the map, and we are starting to see the fruits of our labor we put in to set the foundation for the program. I'm thrilled to see all the success they have had with T.J. (Otzelberger). I am so honored to have my jersey retired. As an athlete, you always want to be recognized for the work you have put in. I took pride in representing Iowa State in a first class manner, and to be recognized with the other incredible Cyclones in the rafters is amazing."

A four-year player for the Cyclones, Ejim was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2014. That season, he averaged 17.8 points per game on 50.5% shooting from the field, 34.6% from 3-point range and 76.1% from the foul line. His effective field goal percentage of 55.5% was the best in the Big 12.

He rounded out his stat line with 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 32.1 minutes per game. As a junior, he led the Big 12 with 111 offensive rebounds, 326 total rebounds and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Inducted into the Iowa State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2024, Ejim has the most defensive rebounds in program history with 677. He is also first with 374 offensive rebounds, but is second behind Dean Uthoff in total rebounds.

"The character and work habits that Melvin showed while a Cyclone helped transcend our program after he left," said current head Coach T.J. Otzelberger, who was responsible for recruiting Ejim and being an assistant coach during his tenure in Ames. "When he came in, he drew the line in the sand and said, 'we're going to start winning' and he did just that. Melvin is a great ambassador for our program, campus and community and I'm thrilled he's being honored with his jersey in the rafters."

Currently playing overseas with Forca Lleide in the Liga ACB Spanish League, Ejim has had a great career overseas. He was Finals MVP in 2017, leading Reyer Venezia Mestre to the Italian League title.

This is the seventh men’s basketball player who will have their jersey retired. There is certainly a chance that No. 3 is retired a second time because current star, Tamin Lipsey, is trending toward meeting the criteria to be raised to the rafters as well.