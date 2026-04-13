Iowa State Basketball Star Lands With Cavaliers in NBA Mock Draft

Iowa State Cyclones fans are certainly going to miss this year’s group of seniors when the men’s basketball season rolls around in the fall.

Tamin Lipsey was a four-year starter, the Ames product who stayed and helped put the program on the map. For two seasons, they watched Nate Heise and Joshua Jefferson blossom into contributors to a legitimate contender.

Replacing those three will be no small task, but Cyclones fans can take some solace in knowing they will get to watch some of them continue their basketball careers in the professional ranks. Lipsey is taking part in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament to improve his odds of making it to the NBA or being signed by an international team.

Jefferson isn’t partaking in the senior showcase, but will assuredly get a shot in the NBA next year. He is a near lock to hear his name on draft night, with a legitimate shot at being selected in the first round, just as he is in a recent mock draft done by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report.

Joshua Jefferson lands with Cavaliers in NBA mock draft

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) rebounds during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

With the No. 29 pick in the draft, via the San Antonio Spurs, the Cleveland Cavaliers come away with the Iowa State star forward.

“As long as the NBA game isn't too fast for him, he's skilled in just about every way. He offers force and finesse, spacing and table-setting, short-area quickness and one-step-ahead awareness. There's a universe in which he could enhance what both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen already bring,” Buckley wrote.

Jefferson is a player that some NBA teams will certainly overlook because of his age. He turns 23 years old in November, which will lead to some franchises writing him off as they seek younger players with presumably more upside.

Alas, that would be a mistake. With four years of college basketball experience under his belt, the last two of which were played in arguably the toughest conference in the country, the Big 12, he is ready for life as a pro.

This season, Jefferson improved his stock immensely, improving in areas where evaluators raised some concerns while stuffing the stat sheet and making an impact on both ends of the floor.

He averaged 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.9 minutes per game. In both seasons with the Cyclones, he led the Big 12 in Defensive Win Shares with 2.7 as a junior and 3.0 as a senior. This past season, his Box Plus/Minus of +13 was best in the conference.

Jefferson is a legitimate difference-maker on both ends and can help elevate any basketball team with his versatile two-way play. If he holds up athletically, he will have a long, productive NBA career.