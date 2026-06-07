Iowa State Basketball Star Lands With Celtics in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones have dominated the NBA draft talk recently, with so much focus on forward Milan Momiclovic.

His decision went right down to the wire, but ultimately, he decided to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft and return to school. In the transfer portal, he selected the Kentucky Wildcats as his next team.

Iowa State fans will certainly be disappointed to not have the sharpshooter on their squad, but also have a sigh of relief that he didn’t select their Big 12 rivals, the Arizona Wildcats. With Momcilovic back in school, there are two former Cyclones in the 2026 NBA Draft: point guard Tamin Lipsey and forward Joshua Jefferson.

Alas, only one of them is in the mix to be a first-round pick. And in a recent mock draft shared by Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports, Jefferson just makes the cut. With the No. 27 pick, he lands with the Boston Celtics.

Joshua Jefferson lands with Celtics in latest mock draft

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) warms up during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

There is a lot to like about the versatile power forward, who is the No. 30-ranked player in this year’s draft class and No. 11 amongst players at his position.

“I keep coming back to Joshua Jefferson at this spot for the Celtics. Boston needs to create easier shots, and Jefferson is one of the top processors in this draft,” Trotter wrote.

The strides that he made during his senior season under head coach T.J. Otzelberger were very impressive. He tossed around the idea of leaving via the transfer portal following the 2024-25 campaign, looking for a school where he could be a bigger part of the game plan.

Otzelberger assured him that Iowa State was the right place for him in that regard, and it proved to be true. Jefferson operated as the offensive hub for the team, showcasing incredible playmaking and passing ability from the 4-spot.

Jefferson can be immediate contributor in NBA

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) rebounds during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

He took a lot of pressure off Lipsey, who didn’t have to run the show solo the entire time he was on the court. Along with the playmaking, Jefferson also improved his jump shooting every year he was in college.

His performance at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine left a lot to be desired in the shooting portion of the event, but he didn’t do anything to ding his value. If anything, the performance just solidified what scouts and evaluators already knew about him.

A two-way impact player with a sky-high basketball IQ, Jefferson would be a fit for a lot of teams looking to contend during the 2026-27 season. He may not have the perceived upside of some of his younger peers, but he is ready to help an NBA team right away.

His experience as a four-year college player and winning pedigree are all things working in his favor.