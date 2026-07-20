Iowa State Commit’s Solid Peach Jam Compliments Outstanding EYBL Season

The Iowa State Cyclones are in need of a new star after so much turnover on their roster this offseason, and it could come in a future class of freshmen.

The Iowa State 2027 recruiting class is stacked, with Jack Kohnen, Donovan Davis, and Josiah Harrington all being rated as high four-star recruits per 247 Sports. Altogether, they become by far the number one class in the country at this current moment.

Harrington, being the only Iowa-raised player, has put the state on the map after his performances throughout the Nike EYBL season, where he competed for Brad Beal Elite, a solid program located in Chesterfield, MO, a suburb of St. Louis, MO.

The team had a solid regular season, going 8-7, being around the middle of the pack of teams in the league. And Harrington was one of the key contributors. He put up 10.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, becoming one of the top scorers on the team.

Josiah Harrington has great showing at 2026 Peach Jam

Jul 10, 2016; North Augusta, SC, USA; A general view of the Nike Peach Jam logo at the Riverview Park Activity Center. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to a solid season, the team qualified for Peach Jam, which took place in mid-July and just wrapped up. And Harrington performed great throughout the entire tournament.

He averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds throughout the five-game tournament, where, unfortunately, Brad Beal Elite fell short of reaching the quarterfinals. Harrington’s best game came against PG Elite to end the week, where he had 14 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, one of his better games throughout the season.

Harrington showcased a lot throughout the season, and specifically in Peach Jam as well. He’s a great scorer and can go off on any given night. And despite not being that tall at 6-foot-6, he rebounds well for his size.

Harrington is a big-time player and should work well alongside the other Cyclone recruits coming in next year. He gives head coach T.J. Otzelberger another scoring option, while also having a lot of size on him. He has a lot of Ryan Prather Jr. in him, a current Iowa State player who just transferred in.

While the tournament didn’t necessarily go his way, as they fell short of the knockout round, there is an entire senior season ahead of him, where Harrington will make sure to help his team compete for a state championship in his home state of Iowa. Then after that season, he will finally get to come on campus to make up one of the three members of the best recruiting class in the country.