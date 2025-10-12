Iowa State Cyclones Land Favorable Spot in KenPom Men's Basketball Preseason Rankings
The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has turned into one of the most consistent teams under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. He took over a program that went 2-22 in the last season under Steve Prohm, but immediately got things on track.
The Cyclones have made the NCAA tournament all four years with Otzelberger at the helm and are looking to do it again this campaign. Based on preseason expectations, it appears that a fifth consecutive trip is likely.
Some preseason rankings have been shared, and Iowa State is comfortably in the top 25. One outlet that holds the Cyclones in high regard is KenPom.
Where is Iowa State in KenPom Rankings?
In those preseason rankings, Iowa State comes in at No. 13, with a net rating of +24.16. As has been the case under Otzelberger, most of the team’s value comes from the defensive side of the ball.
KenPom has them as the second-best defensive rating in the country with an 89.5. The only team ahead of them in that metric is their Big 12 rivals, the Houston Cougars, with an 88.3.
Where the Cyclones are going to have their work cut out for them is on the offensive side of the ball. Their projected offensive rating of 113.7 is currently in 44th place.
Getting things figured out on that end of the court will determine just how realistic their chances of competing for a Big 12 championship or national title are. To win, they are going to have to score the basketball because the competition is stiff in their conference.
Big 12 will present challenges for Iowa State
Houston is the No. 1-rated team in KenPom’s rankings. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are right ahead of Iowa State at No. 12 with a +24.23 net rating. The Arizona Wildcats, Baylor Bears and BYU Cougars are all inside the top-18 as well.
Being the No. 3-ranked team in the Big 12 by KenPom is much more favorable than some other outlets. Some have Iowa State ranked as the No. 6 team in the conference entering the campaign, which is too low.
The Big 3 of point guard Tamin Lipsey and forwards Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson is as good as any team in the country. They will be carrying the load with a supporting cast that features veteran Nate Hiese, transfers Blake Buchanon, Eric Mulder and Dominick Nelson and dynamic freshmen Jamarion Batemon and Killyan Toure.
They will certainly be challenged throughout their non-conference schedule before getting into Big 12 play. It will prepare them for what is to come, with legitimate championship aspirations existing in Ames.