Iowa State Cyclones Players To Watch in Big Game Against Arizona Wildcats

After a heartbreaking home loss over the weekend to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Iowa State Cyclones are now looking ahead to another big matchup that takes place just about 48 hours later.

And this one is arguably one of the biggest games of the season.

The Cyclones have to go on the road to take on the Arizona Wildcats, a battle that is not only between two top teams in the country, ranking-wise, but also one between teams that don’t like each other.

After Caleb Love’s deep game-winner just a year prior, Iowa State is ready to bounce back in Tucson.

And these three Cyclones players to watch in tonight’s game will help them do it.

Tamin Lipsey

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Last season, Tamin Lipsey performed at Arizona, leading the team with 18 points despite the loss. And this year, he’s going to have to step up on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, another big game in Tucson would be huge, and clearly Lipsey knows how to do so after his performance last season against the Wildcats.

Defensively, the Wildcats’ guard play is elite, and the senior guard is going to have to slow down both of Arizona’s stars, Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. If he’s able to do so, the Cyclones certainly have a chance at the upset.

Milan Momcilovic

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) takes a three-point shot over Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Donovan Atwell (12) during the first half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball showdown on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is pretty simple. Milan Momcilovic is a phenomenal 3-point shooter and a great overall offensive scorer.

Iowa State is going to need tons of points tonight, and Momcilovic is going to have to be the focal point of the offense both beyond the arc and near the basket.

If the Cyclones hit threes, it’s likely they win. And the only way they hit threes is if Momcilovic gets hot early, helping the team gain early momentum on the road.

Jamarion Batemon

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) takes a three-point shot around Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamarion Batemon has been great throughout his entire freshman season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Tonight, he is going to have to help Iowa State on that end, especially considering he will have a tough matchup against Anthony Dell’Orso, who has dominated the last few games.

Batemon is going to have to bounce back after a tough game against Texas Tech, and if he can stop the flaming hot Dell’Orso, Iowa State has a chance to get the upset on the road.

In addition, just as mentioned with Momcilovic, the Cyclones are going to have to hit threes, and Batemon is one of the best shooters on the team, especially in big moments.