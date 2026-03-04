Iowa State Cyclones Star Shockingly Not Picked in Latest NBA Mock Draft

With March upon us, it is do-or-die time for the Iowa State Cyclones, who are limping to the finish line of the regular season.

For the second time this year, they are riding a two-game losing streak after dropping games to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona Wildcats. One more contest, on Senior Night, against the Arizona State Sun Devils, is scheduled before postseason play begins.

Iowa State is going to need its stars to step up and produce if it wants any chance of advancing deep into the Big 12 tournament or NCAA tournament. One player who will have a lot of eyes on him is Milan Momcilovic.

The junior guard will be closely watched by numerous pro scouts in the coming weeks to evaluate his potential as an NBA player. For months, he has been steadily moving up NBA big boards, regularly landing in the second round of mock drafts.

Milan Momcilovic not selected in latest NBA mock draft

Feb 28, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) watches the time tick down in their loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

However, in a recent mock draft done by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (subscription required), Momcilovic is nowhere to be found. He is predicted to go undrafted, but his teammates, Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey, are both off the board in the second round to the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic.

It is a bit surprising that the sharpshooter is not part of this recent mock draft. He has an elite skill, his 3-point shooting, that NBA teams can never have too much of.

Momcilovic currently leads the country with a 3-point shooting percentage of 50.2%. His 68.4% effective field goal rate is the best in the Big 12. He has already broken the Cyclones' single-season record for 3-pointers made with 110 and counting.

What makes him so special is that he isn’t just a 3-point specialist on the offensive end. He may never be much of an offensive creator in terms of being a table setter for teammates, but he offers a lot more than just 3-point shooting.

Smaller opponents are punished with an array of moves in the midpost. When bigger opponents are placed on him, Momcilovic has fadeaways and off-balance jumpers that he knocks down with regularity.

A legitimate multi-level scorer, Momcilovic has the offensive chops to make it in the NBA. There are other areas where he leaves something to be desired, such as rebounding and defense.

An excellent team defender in the scheme that T.J. Otzelberger has built, Momcilovic isn’t the strongest one-on-one defender. However, his connectivity is good, and there has never been an issue with effort.

As a junior, there is certainly a chance that Momcilovic decides to return to Ames for a fourth year to work on his weaknesses and continue showcasing his elite shooting ability.