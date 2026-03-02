Iowa State Cyclones Suffer Expected Stumble in AP Poll Top 25

After a hectic week of Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball, the team has gotten a new ranking in the AP Poll.

Last week, Iowa State was No. 4 in the poll following their win over the previously ranked No. 2 Houston Cougars and loss to the No. 23 BYU Cougars. After another 1-1 week, they have dropped back down the rankings.

The Cyclones beat the Utah Utes on the road but lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hilton Coliseum, dropping them to No. 6 in the AP Poll Top 25.

The top 10 are as follows: 1. Duke, 2. Arizona, 3. Michigan, 4. UConn, 5. Florida, 6. Iowa State, 7. Houston, 8. Michigan State, 9. Nebraska, and 10. Texas Tech.

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches the game from the bench during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To round out the top 25 is Nos. 11. Illinois, 12. Gonzaga, 13. Virginia, 14. Kansas, 15. Purdue, 16. Alabama, 17. North Carolina, 18. St. John’s, 19. Miami OH, 20. Arkansas, 21. St. Mary’s, 22. Miami FL, 23. Tennessee, 24. Vanderbilt, and 25. St. Louis.

There are four Big 12 teams in the top 10, with Iowa State ranking second amongst them. A fifth team is in the Top 25: the Kansas Jayhawks at No. 14.

The Cyclones had quite the hectic week. It all started on Tuesday when the Iowa State went into Salt Lake City to take on Utah.

Despite a slow contest for the most part, the Cyclones got it done, winning 75-59. Joshua Jefferson was the star of the show, scoring 21 points with six rebounds and three assists. Milan Momcilovic had 14 points and three rebounds, while Jamarion Batemon put up 13 points off the bench.

Despite a closer result than expected, a win is a win, especially in conference play. Iowa State added win number 24 to its record before a pivotal home contest against then-No. 16-ranked Texas Tech over the weekend.

Unfortunately for the Cyclones, the Red Raiders dominated them at home, 82-73, handing Iowa State its first loss in Ames of the entire season.

In the defeat, it was all Jefferson and Momcilovic, who had 20+ points each to help Iowa State stay in it. Despite going down many times, the two leveled the storm, keeping the Cyclones afloat at times.

Iowa State now has a tough week ahead. They take on both Big 12 Arizona opponents, being the Wildcats and the Sun Devils.

They play Arizona on the road in Tucson as a part of Big Monday before Arizona State back in Ames on March 8 for Senior Night. While the Sun Devils aren’t ranked, the Wildcats have proven to be one of the top teams in the country.