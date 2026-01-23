Iowa State Cyclones Young Star Heading in Wrong Direction of Freshman Power Rankings

There are a lot of reasons that the Iowa State Cyclones have made history during the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season.

Their 16-0 start is the best in program history and the longest winning streak at any point in a campaign. Despite a two-game losing streak after that, they have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the country.

To reach such heights, it takes a lot of contributions from players on the team. There are stars such as Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic who generate most of the headlines.

But the glue guys who make everything come together, doing the little things to help a team win, are just as important. Sixth-year senior Nate Heise thrives in such a role and freshman guard Killyan Toure has been making quite a name for himself doing the same.

Where is Killyan Toure in freshman rankings?

Jan 20, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) scores against the UCF Knights during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Alas, the emerging star freshman has seen his production fall off a little bit. Part of that is certainly due to role; defense is his No. 1 priority and he is still developing his 3-point shooting and offensive game as a whole.

With not as many opportunities to stuff the stat sheet as some of his peers around the country, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that he has fallen outside the top 10 of the freshman power rankings shared by Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

There was a point in the season where Toure was ranked inside the top 10, more than holding his own against a ridiculously deep and talented group of first-year players. But, as the campaign has moved along, there are a few freshmen who have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Cameron Boozer of the Duke Blue Devils looks to be in line for several awards and accolades. Not only is he the No. 1-ranked freshman on this list, but he is also in first place in the KenPom National Player of the Year rankings as well, which has Iowa State star Jefferson in second.

Killyan Toure has perfectly played role with Cyclones

Jan 10, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) shoots against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

While Cyclones fans may be disappointed to see Toure fall off the rankings, what he has provided the team isn’t going to be overlooked. He has exceeded all expectations, and there is another level for him to take his performance to.

Right now, he is playing a complementary role as a glue guy. But when Lipsey was injured and out of the lineup, Toure stepped up big time against the Creighton Bluejays and Syracuse Orange, scoring 20 and 19 points at the Players Era Festival.

Against the Alcorn State Braves, Toure had 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and four steals. It was the best impersonation of his senior mentor that he could do.

His current role won’t result in many personal accolades, but team-wise, he is doing everything Iowa State needs him to do to help rack up victories.

