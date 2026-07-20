Iowa State Duo’s Breakout Peach Jam Falls Short in the Semifinals

After a long, hard-fought season, all three Iowa State Cyclones commits’ seasons have come to an end.

The Cyclones have absolutely dominated the 2027 recruiting cycle. They have three commits, Jack Kohnen, Donovan Davis, and Josiah Harrington, who are all ranked as high four-star recruits per 247 Sports. And throughout the EYBL season, all three competed at a high level before their season came to a close over the last few days.

Kohnen and Davis, being from Wisconsin, play for Team Herro. The team has been phenomenal all year, finishing 13-2, tied for the best record in the entire league.

Kohnen was the third leading scorer on the squad, averaging 10.4 points per game. He added 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists as well. But it was in the Peach Jam where he truly showed out.

Jack Kohnen, Donovan Davis both play well at Peach Jam

Slinger's Jack Kohnen (3) battles to get past Freedom's Donovan Davis (24) during the Deer District Prep Showcase game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jan. 24. Slinger won the game, 58-38. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kohnen put up 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, leading his team to the semifinals of the tournament, falling just short of the championship game. His best game of the tournament was a 35-point explosion that truly put him on the map from a national perspective.

Davis put up 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists throughout the regular season. His rebound and assist numbers led the entire team. Then, in the Peach Jam, he continued his success.

He put up 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in the tournament, proving that he can step up when it matters most. A 20-point season-high performance from Davis showcased that he’s not just a dirty-work type of player, but a guy who can score and take over the game in that regard.

It was a great season for the duo that showcased an abundance of positive attributes. They proved that they can perform better under pressure, become more well-rounded, and play together as a tandem.

They also perform specific skills better, such as Kohnen draining 14 3-pointers throughout the seven-game tournament. Also, with both players having season highs in the Peach Jam, it could translate to big game performances in Ames, IA.

But it’s not over for these two recruits, who still have an entire senior season ahead of them, where they look to bring their respective programs to a state championship.

Then, before you know it, we will finally get to see these two prospects get on campus along with Harrington, as they will begin their journey to bring Iowa State its first-ever national championship.