Iowa State Had One Shockingly Efficient Offensive Stat Beating Kansas State

Heading into their matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats, the Iowa State Cyclones were playing basketball at an incredibly high level.

After losing two straight games to snap their 16-game winning streak to start the season, the Cyclones have gotten things back on track. They defeated the UCF Knights by 30 points, the Oklahoma State Cowboys by 13 points and the Colorado Buffaloes by 30 points to create positive momentum.

They continued that dominance against the Wildcats, winning by 34, defeating their Big 12 rivals 95-61.

A lot has to go right for a team to win on the road by that margin. Iowa State found a lot of success on both ends of the court and in every facet of the game, playing stifling defense and efficient offense.

Iowa State playing offense at high level

Feb 1, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tomin Lipsey (3) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Nate Johnson (34) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Cyclones’ offense has been a pleasant surprise throughout the season, quieting any doubts about where production would come from with their top two scorers last season, Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, no longer on the team.

Iowa State has stars Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic carrying the load, but it is a total team effort on that end of the court. Against Kansas State, that team-first attitude was on display once again.

The Cyclones were whipping the ball around offensively, turning down good shots for great ones with regularity. They were efficient from everyone on the court, shooting 33 of 60 overall and 14 of 27 from 3-point range.

What was most impressive about the performance was how involved everyone was. On those 33 made shot attempts, Iowa State registered 28 assists. 11 different players got into the game and nine of them had at least one assist.

Leading the way was Tamin Lipsey, who finished one assist short of a double-double, scoring 16 points with nine dimes. He also added four steals, as he continues extending his all-time program record and makes his way up the Big 12 all-time list.

Jefferson kept up his impressive season from a playmaking perspective with five assists. Off the bench, Nate Heise also recorded five assists to go along with 11 points and five rebounds. He is starting to come into his own recently, with his emergence helping the team get going after the two-game losing streak.

Already one of the best defensive teams in the nation, when the Cyclones play offense at this level, they are virtually impossible to defeat. This is why they are going to be right in the thick of the Big 12 championship race and are a legitimate national title contender.

