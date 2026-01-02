Iowa State Hosting Top 50 Recruit for Unofficial Visit Against West Virginia

The Iowa State Cyclones will be playing in the first Big 12 men’s basketball game of the season, welcoming the West Virginia Mountaineers to Hilton Coliseum.

It is a big game for the Cyclones, who will be looking to keep the positive momentum going that has been built thus far this season. For the second time under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, the team has gone undefeated in non-conference play, heading into a Big 12 gauntlet with a ton of challenges awaiting.

Iowa State certainly wants to keep its winning streak alive with a chance to make history. This is one of the best starts in program history, and they certainly have a shot at winning the most games consecutively to start a campaign.

To get to that point, they need to get past West Virginia in the Big 12 opener. It is an important game for the team, and there will be a very special fan in attendance on Friday evening.

Donovan Davis visiting Iowa State for West Virginia game

Freedom forward Donovan Davis (24) goes to the basket past Brookfield Central forward Henry Gruetzmacher (31) in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. Freedom won, 74-58. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Class of 2027 forward Donovan Davis will be in Ames for the game. He is taking an unofficial visit to the school, according to Alec Busse of 247Sports. He has also another visit planned.

A top 50 recruit, the Freedom High School product from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, is the No. 2-ranked player in the state. He is No. 44 nationally according to 247Sports and the No. 9-ranked power forward in the country.

Otzelberger has done a wonderful job creating quite a pipeline in Wisconsin in recent years. Milan Momcilovic, Jamarion Batemon, Xzavion Mitchell and Anthony Rise are all from The Badger State.

The coaching staff has been in constant contact with Davis, looking to improve their odds of securing a commitment from him down the road. He is expected to make his decision sometime this summer.

A top 50 national basketball recruit will take an unofficial visit to Iowa State on Friday for the Cyclones' Big 12 opening game vs. West Virginia.



🔗 https://t.co/7mdikdlq8k pic.twitter.com/360ihhzHWk — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) January 1, 2026

The Cyclones will have some stiff competition to bring Davis aboard. They were the second team to make him an offer, following the Wisconsin Badgers. He has also received offers from the Marquette Golden Eagles, California Golden Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes, Syracuse Orange and Colorado State Rams.

Otzelberger and his staff have done a wonderful job in recent years on the recruiting trail. Their Class of 2025 is already making an immediate impact, headlined by emerging star guard Killyan Toure, along with Batemon and big man Dominykas Pleta.

Their Class of 2026 is very talented as well. Christian Wiggins, Yusef Gray Jr., Jackson Kiss and Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan offer some major upside and are one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

Adding Davis to the Class of 2027 would be a great start for the program to continue ensuring its roster is stocked with talent for years to come.

More Iowa State Recruiting News: