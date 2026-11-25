The Iowa State Cyclones were facing some scrutiny heading into the Players Era Festival this year, given the form they have shown this season.

A surprising loss in their opener to the Memphis Tigers at the Sanford Pentagon changed the perception of the team immediately. Beating up on three buy-game opponents at Hilton Coliseum did little to get the Cyclones back in the good graces of people; they wanted to see them do it against better competition.

In their Players Era 16 opener, they did just that. Iowa State handled business against the San Diego State Aztecs, winning convincingly, 81-68. The defensive tenacity the team has become known for under head coach T.J. Otzelberger was present, forcing 18 turnovers and holding the Aztecs to 21-of-56 shooting overall and 6-of-26 from 3-point range.

That victory has put the Cyclones on a collision course with the Tennessee Volunteers, setting up a rematch from the Sweet 16 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament earlier this year. You can be sure Otzelberger will have his crew ready, looking to exact some revenge on their SEC foe.

Iowa State will be ready for Tennessee's physicality

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) drives the ball in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We know with Tennessee, they’re big, they’re physical, their front line is formidable and they hammer the offensive glass about as well as anyone in the country. So, that’s going to be a big part of the battle and the challenge that we need to be up for come Thursday,” the head coach said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

In the Sweet 16, Iowa State could not keep up with the level of physicality that Tennessee played with. The Cyclones were without Joshua Jefferson, who had injured his ankle in the Round of 64 against the Tennessee State Tigers, and his loss was too much to overcome.

This time around, Otzelberger has a much deeper and more experienced group up front. Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta, who both played in that game, are back, with Pleta now the starting center.

Joining Pleta in the starting lineup is Tre Singleton, a transfer from the Northwestern Wildcats who is blossoming into a star, taking over for Jefferson at power forward. The biggest addition to combat the Volunteers’ size and physicality is Taj Manning, a transfer from the Kansas State Wildcats who is a presence on the interior.

📹Press Conference



T.J. Otzelberger, Tre Singleton & Ryan Prather Jr. meet with the media following the victory over San Diego State.#Cyclones | #C5C https://t.co/xWmDRuLcJk — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 25, 2026

The Volunteers look a lot different this time around as well. The No. 9-ranked team in the country, they still bring that physical brand of basketball but have a lot more scoring punch with Terrence Hill, Juke Harris and Dai Dai Ames all transferring into the program.

Don’t overlook Tyler Lundblade, who is off to a slow start in his Tennessee career but is on the short list of players who can stake a claim to being the best shooter in the country.

While the players may be different, seeing those orange uniforms across the way should light a fire under the Iowa State players who were disappointingly eliminated in the Sweet 16 back in March to get some revenge on the Volunteers.