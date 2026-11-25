The Iowa State Cyclones went into Tuesday’s battle against the San Diego State Aztecs with a lot of pressure.

They had gotten off to a 3-1 start, losing a tough one in their opener to the Memphis Tigers and, as a result, falling out of the AP Poll Top 25. Going into the Players Era tournament, Iowa State needed to win big.

And they sure did. The Cyclones took down the Aztecs 81-68, a promising win that showcases plenty of hope for the future. It clearly looks like head coach T.J. Otzelberger implemented a lot into their team over the nine-day break from action.

The most important thing that felt different was the defense. And yes, there are still flaws, especially along the back door and across the court. However, it has felt like Iowa State is improving on exactly what works well: Ball pressure.

Iowa State picks up impressive win over San Diego State

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) celebrates after scoring against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the entire game, the Cyclones double-teamed, had their hands on, and caused tons of havoc for the ball handler. San Diego State was able to find some buckets, but a lot of them happened under tons of pressure. On offense, you want to be able to be calm and take your time to make plays. Against Otzelberger’s defense, that simply doesn’t happen.

Iowa State also did a fantastic job drawing fouls. Throughout the game, they drew a total of 22 fouls. That kept some of the Aztecs’ best players in foul trouble virtually the entire game. The Cyclones were able to keep momentum with some of these fouls drawn, and it opened up another aspect of the game that they can utilize.

In addition, the Cyclones were able to get the best out of two key players who adjusted their games. Jaquan Johnson, a transfer guard from the Bradley Braves, had a fantastic game.

He was unreal defensively and did a great job pushing in transition and managing the game as a whole. Offensively, he found his way to the basket like no other at his size. For a guy who has had a tough start to the season, he’s really finding his groove with the team.

Jamarion Batemon was also great. He missed a few shots early, but made up for it on the defensive end, being incredibly aggressive. He then hit a few shots late and looked super confident offensively. These were two players who needed to play well, and they sure did.

It was a great game overall, and Iowa State should have confidence leading into a matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. They do have history, as they ended the Cyclones’ season just a few months ago. This one is going to be a game for the ages.