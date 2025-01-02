Iowa State women get back in win column behind big second half

Iowa State Cyclones

Stepping on the court for the first time in 2025, the Iowa State women snapped their two-game losing skid with a 78-64 victory over Kansas on Wednesday.

Following back-to-back losses against Connecticut and Oklahoma State, the Cyclones (10-5, 1-1) outscored the Jayhawks 42-31 over the final 20 minutes. 

Audi Crooks scored 33 points, going 13-for-18 from the field while making 7 of 13 from the free throw line. She also grabbed seven rebounds as Emily Ryan added 19 points and six assists. 

Addy Brown recorded a double-double for Iowa State with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Crooks, a sophomore who earned preseason All-American honors, scored the first four points of the game. She ended the opening quarter with 16 as Iowa State led 19-13. 

Kansas, behind a 22-point effort from S’Mya Nichols, would cut the deficit down to three at the break. 

The Cyclones outscored the Jayhawks 42-24 inside the paint and scored 14 points off 13 turnovers. They also held a plus-seven rebound average and shot 55 percent from the field, making five 3-pointers while dishing out 17 assists on 28 made field goals.

Iowa State returns to action on Sunday when they host Utah inside Hilton Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. Central time. The game will air live on ESPN2.

