Iowa State women get back in win column behind big second half
Stepping on the court for the first time in 2025, the Iowa State women snapped their two-game losing skid with a 78-64 victory over Kansas on Wednesday.
Following back-to-back losses against Connecticut and Oklahoma State, the Cyclones (10-5, 1-1) outscored the Jayhawks 42-31 over the final 20 minutes.
Audi Crooks scored 33 points, going 13-for-18 from the field while making 7 of 13 from the free throw line. She also grabbed seven rebounds as Emily Ryan added 19 points and six assists.
Addy Brown recorded a double-double for Iowa State with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Crooks, a sophomore who earned preseason All-American honors, scored the first four points of the game. She ended the opening quarter with 16 as Iowa State led 19-13.
Kansas, behind a 22-point effort from S’Mya Nichols, would cut the deficit down to three at the break.
The Cyclones outscored the Jayhawks 42-24 inside the paint and scored 14 points off 13 turnovers. They also held a plus-seven rebound average and shot 55 percent from the field, making five 3-pointers while dishing out 17 assists on 28 made field goals.
Iowa State returns to action on Sunday when they host Utah inside Hilton Coliseum at 5:30 p.m. Central time. The game will air live on ESPN2.
