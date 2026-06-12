Joshua Jefferson Lands in First Round of Recent NBA Mock

The 2025-26 men’s college basketball season was a phenomenal one for Iowa State Cyclones star Joshua Jefferson.

It may not have ended in the fashion he wanted, sidelined by an ankle injury suffered minutes into their Round of 64 matchup against the Tennessee State Tigers. But he performed at such a high level that he burst onto the scene for scouts and evaluators at the next level.

Jefferson earned himself an invitation to the NBA Combine, where he didn’t do much to hurt or improve his stock. He essentially solidified the kind of player that he is, while other players improved their outlook.

Alas, the performance doesn’t seem to have hurt his stock much at all. In a recent NBA mock draft shared by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (subscription required), the former Cyclones star is still going in the first round.

Joshua Jefferson lands with Boston Celtics in NBA mock draft

Iowa State Men's Basketball player Joshua Jefferson stands for a photo during media day at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Oct. 8, 2025. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the No. 27 overall pick, Vecenie has the Boston Celtics landing Jefferson. He highlighted just how well the 22-year-old would fit into the scheme that head coach Joe Mazzulla has implemented with the Eastern Conference contenders.

“Jefferson’s basketball IQ is exceptionally high, something that would play well in Boston under Joe Mazzulla’s scheme, where quick decision-making is critical. He defends well and makes fast decisions on that end, plus he passes exceedingly well,” Vecenie wrote.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jefferson’s high IQ really flashes. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger put the ball in his hands a lot during his senior year, and he responded accordingly as the offensive hub.

His playmaking was the biggest takeaway from his last season in college. He averaged 4.8 assists per game, which was a career high and second behind only Tamin Lipsey. Jefferson was also the second leading scorer, averaging 16.4 points per game, and had the most rebounds with 7.4.

On the other end of the court, he has the versatility to match up against multiple positions. There is a world where he can operate as a small-ball 5, especially if he can improve his shooting stroke and confidently stretch out to the 3-point line.

He has the size and strength to handle power forwards. Super-athletic wings could give him some issues, but he has the intelligence to more than make up for whatever he is lacking physically.

A team in a position such as the Celtics would be a great landing spot for Jefferson. They are looking to compete next season, and he is someone who can be inserted into a lineup and help produce right away as a Swiss Army Knife in the frontcourt.