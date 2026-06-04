Iowa State Basketball Commit Focusing on Development in AAU

Under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, the Iowa State Cyclones have consistently done a great job on the recruiting trail.

He and his staff identify players who fit into their scheme perfectly, filling specific roles and growing as players during their tenure in Ames. Now, Otzelberger is using that recruiting savvy to bring in some highly rated prospects.

It is still early, but Iowa State has one of the highest-rated groups in the country for the Class of 2027. Donovan Davis and Josiah Harrington are both committed to the Cyclones, and both of them are in the top 100 of every recruiting outlet.

The future is bright in Ames, especially with both of them possessing the kind of mindset and work ethic you want to see from young players. Harrington, who missed the entire AAU season because of injury in 2025, is taking full advantage this year, preparing himself for what’s to come with Iowa State in the future.

Josiah Harrington focusing on development in AAU season

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones mascot during a timeout against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

“It’s really just about development as much as I can before I step on campus,” he said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “It’s getting better day by day, and I’ve been talking to the coaches and everything, just telling me what I need to work on. I’ve been getting good feedback and everything, so it’s really just getting the most development I can out of it. I already know where I’m going and everything.”

The 6-foot-5 wing is trying to make up for lost time. But he does have the luxury of not having to worry about his future, something that not all of his peers can benefit from.

Harrington knows where he will be playing basketball when his high school career is over. He has been committed to Iowa State since Sept. 2024 and is afforded the ability to focus on development, not trying to impress coaches and secure a scholarship offer.

Being in constant contact with the coaches, there are specific areas of his game he is looking to improve and has been working on tirelessly now that he is healthy and back on the court.

“I feel like I need to work on my ball handling more. I’m going to push the break more, because obviously I’m more of a wing, so I’m going to need to handle the ball. I’ve been trying to rep that and just keep repping my shot to get to be a three-level scorer,” the North Scott product added.

Already being committed also enabled him to take a risk and change Nike EYBL teams. He went from MoKan to Brad Beal Elite, joining ball-dominant guards Jimmy McKinney and Devin Cleveland.

Big man Davis Cochran is another teammate on Brad Beal Elite that the Cyclones are monitoring as a recruiting target.