Latest Updates on Milan Momcilovic Transfer Portal News

All eyes in the college basketball world are on former Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic.

After he decided to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft, focus immediately shifted to where he would be playing his senior year. Iowa State fans held out some hope he would return to Ames, especially after Jackson Kiss decommitted and flipped to the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels.

Alas, based on reports, the Cyclones were never truly considered following the withdrawal. Focus was solely on the Arizona Wildcats, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals and St. John’s Red Storm.

It quickly became a three-team race when St. John’s landed a commitment from Tounde Yessoufou after he withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft. His reported NIL package worth upward of $6 million has certainly contributed to the price tag for Momcilovic rising.

Milan Momcilovic moving closer to decision

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Where do things stand now? In an update shared by Travis Branham of 247Sports (subscription required), a decision could come soon, and he still believes that it will be Kentucky that comes away with a commitment from the sharpshooting forward.

“Sifting through all of my information, I still have this as a very tight race and still have it classified as a toss-up,but the team that most has my attention is Kentucky.

My latest information suggests that decision could come as early as today, but nothing is firmly set,” Branham wrote, who believes that a choice draws near.

There were a lot of whispers that Louisville was making a real push to land him. They reportedly increased their offer in an attempt to close the gap with the Wildcats.

The latest info on the No. 2 ranked transfer Milan Momcilovic following a weekend storm of noise and smoke.



VIP: https://t.co/ZDUCHqw40A pic.twitter.com/Dlx6JXLfuo — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 1, 2026

Arizona hasn’t been involved much in the recent rumors. That could be seen as a bad thing for Cyclones fans, especially because they are such a seamless fit for him. With Koa Peat leaving for the 2026 NBA Draft, Momcilovic could slide right into his spot in the lineup.

Out of all the teams involved, Kentucky is under the most pressure to land Momcilovic. There have been a lot of misses for head coach Mark Pope this offseason, but securing a commitment from the best 3-point shooter in the country would certainly help quiet the doubters.

Momcilovic holds the single-season record for 3-pointers made with the Cyclones after knocking down 136 this past season, which led the country. He also led the nation, making 48.7% of his 3-point attempts, becoming the first men’s basketball player to rank No. 1 in both statistics in the same year.

Ranked near the top of every outlet’s transfer rankings, Momcilovic is going to break the bank regardless of where he lands.