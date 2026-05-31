Milan Momcilovic Holds Final Offers From at Least Two Teams

Former Iowa State Cyclones star Milan Momcilovic is the best player remaining in the NCAA transfer portal and his recruitment could be nearing an end.

After withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft ahead of the deadline on May 27, his focus shifted entirely from living out his dream of being drafted to figuring out which team he would be committing to for the 2026-27 season.

After days of deliberation, a decision seems as if it is coming soon, based on the most recent update from Matt Jones of KY Sports Radio on X. He has shared that final offers from two of the teams pursuing Momcilovic, the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals, have been presented.

With no information on where the Arizona Wildcats stand, it is fair to assume they are a wild card in this situation. Iowa State fans are certainly hoping they are out of the mix because watching their former star suit up for a Big 12 rival would be hard to stomach, even though there are a lot of reasons why Momcilovic would be enticed to join the program.

Final offers being made to Milan Momcilovic in transfer portal

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) speaks ahead of the Midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Whenever he makes his decision, Jones added that an announcement will be made. One team will be incredibly happy, while the other will be disappointed.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the end. Momcilovic is the No. 1-ranked player in the transfer portal and by far the best player still available to be recruited. He was the best 3-point shooter in men’s college basketball this past year, becoming the first player to lead the nation in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage in the same campaign.

The Cyclones star torched the nets from deep, making 136 total 3-pointers at a 48.7% clip. That kind of shooting ability will help improve any of the three teams that are still in pursuit of him.

I was also told that the deal for Milan for either Kentucky or Louisville is set and not going to change.



He has both offers (again I don’t know about Arizona) and once he picks, an announcement comes immediately thereafter — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 30, 2026

It is going to take some deep pockets to secure a commitment from Momcilovic. It was first reported that he could command $7 million, and an update provided said the price tag could have increased to as much as $7.5 million.

That is what happens when a bidding war ensues over such a talented player. Also, his price went up after it was revealed that Tounde Yessoufou received an NIL offer of upward of $6 million from the St. John’s Red Storm after the former Baylor Bears product withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft.

Early in this transfer cycle, it was reported that top-of-the-market big men were receiving somewhere in the range of $5 million. Yessoufou blew that number out of the water, and Momcilovic looks like he is going to do the same.