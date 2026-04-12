Milan Momcilovic Officially Reveals Iowa State Basketball Future

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s college basketball team is going to look a lot different for the 2026-27 season than it did at the end of this most recent campaign.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger knew that he would no longer have Tamin Lipsey and Joshua Jefferson. Both seniors exhausted their eligibility and are preparing for the next stages of their basketball careers, along with Nate Heise, Dominick Nelson and Eric Mulder.

There was some hope that Milan Momcilovic would be back with one year of eligibility remaining. Alas, that is no longer in the cards.

After putting his name in the 2026 NBA Draft pool, the sharpshooting junior has revealed that his time in Ames is coming to an end. Along with keeping his name in the draft and putting his focus on turning pro, he is going into the NCAA transfer portal as well.

Milan Momcilovic officially leaving Iowa State

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. At this time, I’m turning my full focus to the NBA Draft, while also entering my name in the Transfer Portal, with the goal of being in the 2026 NBA Draft,” he wrote in a statement that was shared on his X page.

Momcilovic also made mention of the Iowa State basketball fans, his coaches, and teammates, thanking them for everything they have done to help him on his journey during the three years in Ames.

This is a big blow to the Cyclones, who are now going to be without their three biggest stars from the 2025-26 season heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Momcilovic will assuredly draw attention from NBA scouts because of his shooting prowess. He put together one of the best 3-point shooting seasons in college basketball history, becoming the first player to lead the country in percentage at 48.7% and with 136 made 3-pointers.

While his 3-point prowess is his best weapon, he is a multifaceted scorer. He has an array of moves in the mid-post, able to get his shot off against all sorts of defenders with fadeaways and one-legged jumpers.

What he will have to prove to NBA franchises is that he can make an impact beyond shooting. Can he keep up athletically with the speed of the pro game? Will his one-on-one defense hold up, and can he make an impact in other areas of the game, such as rebounding?

While his focus is on making the NBA, it will be interesting to see how things play out in the transfer portal. Programs around the country are going to line up for him to add a prolific 3-point shooter to their lineup.