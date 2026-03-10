Tamin Lipsey Cleans up With Several Big 12 Season Accolades

Point guard Tamin Lipsey is going down as one of the best players to ever suit up for the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team.

His incredible career is nearing an end, with March 7 marking his final game at Hilton Coliseum. He went out on a high note, helping the Cyclones defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils on Senior Day, 86-65.

Lipsey had a great game, scoring 16 points to go along with six assists, two rebounds and six steals. He ended the campaign averaging 13.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 31.6 minutes per game.

The points scored and assists per game were both career highs. The 1.4 turnovers per game were another career best for a single-season.

Tamin Lipsey earns multiple Big 12 accolades

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Given how well he performed on the court, it should come as no surprise that he earned several Big 12 awards and accolades. He was named the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, given to the player who has high athletic and academic achievement, winning as much on the hardwood as in the locker room.

Elite Athlete.



Elite Student.



Tamin Lipsey is the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/PX2C4Td9qR — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 9, 2026

That award was actually a clean sweep for Iowa State. On the women’s side, it was Cyclones women’s standout Arianna Jackson who won the award.

Lipsey was also selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team. It is the third time in his career he has made an All-Conference team, making him the 14th player in program history to three-peat.

The 14th Three-Time All-Conference Selection in School History.



The Floor General, Tamin Lipsey!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/ERroCRYsgk — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 9, 2026

There will be an argument made by some people that the star point guard should have been on the first team, along with forward Joshua Jefferson. He certainly had the credentials for it, but the Cyclones finishing in fifth place in the conference likely played a part.

Instead, he landed on the Second Team, sharing that honor with the other member of Iowa State’s Big 3, Milan Momcilovic.

Last but not least, Lipsey also made the All-Big 12 Defensive Team. This is the third time he has received that honor, making him only the sixth player in Cyclones history to achieve that three-peat.

Lock Down Lipsey!



The Sixth Three-Time Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection in League History!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/1rHu7WrON1 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 9, 2026

With the regular season now officially over, attention quickly turned to postseason play. Iowa State earned a bye into the second round of the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, being held in Kansas City, Missouri.

They will face the winner of the matchup between the Baylor Bears and Arizona State Sun Devils, whom they went 3-0 against during conference play.

A run in Kansas City could help push the Cyclones up the seed line for the NCAA tournament, and Lipsey will want to extend his career for as long as possible.