Team Herro Is a Team To Watch This Summer for Iowa State Fans

The Iowa State Cyclones have an unbelievable men's basketball Class of 2027 coming in, full of high school stars.

Their first commit was Josiah Harrington, an Iowa native who’s ranked as a high four-star recruit. And he was their only commitment for a long time, until two players recently changed that.

A few weeks ago, Iowa State received a commitment from Donovan Davis. Davis, a high four-star recruit, was one of the best commitments that the Cyclones have ever gotten.

He and Harrington combined to make this the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. And while many thought that it was over, head coach T.J. Otzelberger was just getting started.

Team Herro has multiple future Iowa State stars

Freedom High School's Donovan Davis (24) against Little Chute High School during their boys basketball game in Freedom, Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Freedom defeated Little Chute 65-56. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the weekend, the Cyclones received another commitment, this time from Jack Kohnen. Once again, he’s rated as a high four-star player. He adds to a recruiting class that’s already at the top of the nation, turning it into a landslide.

An interesting fact about the Cyclones’ two recent commits, Davis and Kohnen, is that they have chemistry together. They both live in Wisconsin, and both play for Team Herro in AAU. Team Herro is a Nike EYBL team, the highest level of high school club basketball.

Team Herro is ranked as the No. 1 EYBL team in pool A, tied for the second-best record in the entire league at 9-2 on the season. They have played in three tournaments this season, going 2-1, 4-0, and 3-1 in their tournaments in Atlanta, Memphis, and Kansas City, respectively.

Kohnen is the team’s third leading scorer at 10.9 points per game. He adds 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists as well, while shooting 48.9% from the field and an astonishing 43.2% from three.

Davis is the fourth leading scorer on the team at 10.8 points per game, along with 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He’s the leading rebounder and has the most assists, giving off interesting Joshua Jefferson vibes.

Their final games of the season will happen in July, when the team travels west to Las Vegas, NV, for a big tournament. It will be the only chance for Iowa State fans to get to see both players take the court while being committed to the Cyclones. It’s a big weekend for the program, and hopefully the boys will show out on the big stage.

Team Herro is a team to watch this summer. With two of their star players now committed to Iowa State, they are certainly a team that Cyclone fans have to tune into in the future.