Three Cyclones to Watch Ahead of Meeting with Arizona State

This weekend, the seniors on the Iowa State Cyclones will have their last day on the court at Hilton Coliseum, where they hope to have one last great game in front of the fans in red and yellow.

The Cyclones will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, with hopes of getting a big home win to end the regular season on a high note before conference tournament play.

Here are three key players for Iowa State against Arizona State on Senior Day.

Tamin Lipsey

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

This one is incredibly obvious. Tamin Lipsey grew up in Ames, attended Ames High School, went to Iowa State, and has spent four incredible years with the Cyclones.

Lipsey has been the leader and the heartbeat of Iowa State throughout his entire career, and will be playing at Hilton Coliseum one final time on Saturday. To say that this game is incredibly important to him would be saying the least.

From a matchup perspective, he’s going to be matched up with Moe Odum, Arizona State’s best player, who has proven to go off on any given night. Lipsey is going to have to stay with him if Iowa State wants to dominate on his special night.

Joshua Jefferson

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket against Utah Utes forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While it’s not exactly the same situation as Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson is also a senior who will be playing one final game at Hilton. After two solid seasons as a part of the Saint Mary’s Gaels, Jefferson transferred to Iowa State, where he completely transformed his game.

Unfortunately, Jefferson had a poor game on the road at Arizona last time out, causing some of the fanbase to turn on him.

While the timing is unfortunate, it is a perfect time to celebrate his incredible Cyclone career, as well as give Jefferson an opportunity to prove himself to the few fans who turned on him.

Nate Heise

Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) reacts after a three-point shot against Houston during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you were wondering, yes, this list is all seniors, of course. Nate Heise spent four years at Northern Iowa, where he was a star player for the Panthers.

While he hasn’t been as dominant as a Cyclone, Heise has been a great piece over the last two seasons, and he has worked out well as a part of the TJ Otzelberger system.

While this game is expected to be a dominant win for Iowa State, the Cyclones haven’t necessarily had the best last few weeks, which could cause this game to be closer than expected.

If that’s the case, Iowa State is going to need Heise to step up in the big moments, like he always does, and hit some big shots for the Cyclones.