Eastern Conference Squad Lands Tamin Lipsey in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Players like Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey are a dying breed in men’s college basketball.

The senior has spent his entire four-year career with the program, something that rarely occurs in today’s day and age. NIL money has turned every offseason into a form of free agency in collegiate sports, but leaving Iowa State wasn’t something Lipsey ever considered.

An Ames native, he is living out a dream playing for the Cyclones. While his collegiate career is nearing an end, there is still a lot of basketball to be played by the talented guard. Very likely, that will come in the NBA.

In a recent 2026 NBA Mock Draft done by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (subscription required), Lipsey is moving way up the board. He lands with the Orlando Magic as the No. 47 overall pick, firmly inside the second round.

Tamin Lipsey lands with Magic in latest NBA mock draft

Apr 3, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Orlando Magic logo against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

His stock is clearly on the rise. In earlier mock drafts, the defensive-minded guard wasn’t being selected. However, he recently cracked a Big Board Top 100 and is clearly moving in the right direction in the eyes of NBA scouts and teams.

Lipsey may not have the upside of some of his peers, listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. He is already 23 years old, so some teams will overlook him under the assumption that he is close to his ceiling.

Even if there isn’t another level or two for him to bring his game, there is a lot to like about what he can bring to the table. Atop that list is experience.

Lipsey has battled some injuries during his collegiate career, showcasing some real toughness. Despite the ailments, he has played in 130 career games and counting. He also knows what it takes to succeed on the court, having the most wins by a starter in Iowa State history.

His shooting numbers leave something to be desired, making only 27.7% of his 3-point attempts this season and 66.7% from the foul line. But he is shooting 55.8% on 2-pointers to help raise his effective field goal rate to 50.9%.

Tamin Lipsey brings elite skills to table as lead guard

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) dribbles the ball as Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) defends during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

He may never be a go-to scorer, but he is capable of getting to the basket and scoring if the need arises. Alas, the best skill that Lipsey provides on that side of the ball is his playmaking and ball security.

He owns one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in Cyclones and Big 12 history. His turnover percentage is a career-best 10.7% this season, and he has a career assist rate of 25.5%.

Lipsey’s floor is incredibly high as a true lead ball handler who brings it on the defensive end. NBA teams will find value in how well he performs defensively, regarded as the best point of attack defender in men’s college basketball.

That is an incredible superlative to be attached to, one that the Magic would benefit greatly from if they added Lipsey in the 2026 NBA Draft.