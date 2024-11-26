TJ Otzelberger on loss by Iowa State to Auburn: ‘They brought the fight to us’
The Iowa State men were poised for a big win Monday night at the Maui Invitational. But as those who followed all day saw, the island tournament caused nothing but utter chaos.
After seeing an 18-point lead slip away, the Cyclones still had the ball and a chance to win it . But a turnover led to a tip-in basket for the Tigers, who won, 83-81.
Connecticut, the two-time defending national champions who are ranked No. 2, lost earlier in the day in overtime to Memphis, while No. 12 North Carolina erased a huge halftime deficit to stun Dayton. All three games ended by two points each as Michigan State topped Colorado in the other quarterfinal, 72-56.
Iowa State, ranked fifth, was out-rebounded by No. 4 Auburn, 35-27, including 10-5 on the offensive glass. Keshon Gilbert scored 23 points, Curtis Jones had 14 and Dishon Jackson added 13.
“It was a great first half for us,” Otzelberger said. “In the second half, we needed to be more aggressive both defensively and on the glass. They brought the fight to us and made one more play and got the win.”
Behind the play of Gilbert and Jones, the Cyclones built a 49-33 advantage at the half. However, it was the Tigers who came out of the break with the intensity, stealing momentum by shooting 18-for-33 during that time.
Iowa State (3-1) will now try to regroup as they prepare to meet Dayton in the consolation round.
“We know it is a great opportunity for us to take this feeling we have and use it,” Otzelberger said. “It’s a quick turnaround and we can use it to our advantage (Tuesday).
