UConn Huskies Loss Opens Up World of Possibilities for Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones got their week started on a high note, defeating the Houston Cougars at Hilton Coliseum, 70-67.

It was their second victory in a row over a Top 10 team after beating the Kansas Jayhawks in their previous game. Now 23-3 on the season, the Cyclones have consistently been one of the best teams in the country.

What has been a historic campaign already could become even more special for the men’s basketball team. Iowa State has never been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they have the inside track to accomplishing that feat.

The UConn Huskies suffered a shocking loss at home, being defeated by the Creighton Bluejays. For the first time in about two months, there will likely be a shakeup in Bracketology predictions.

Iowa State can greatly benefit from UConn loss

Feb 18, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Creighton Bluejays at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Creighton was No. 83 in the NET Rankings going into that matchup and moved up to No. 73 with the win. Losing to them at all is a blemish on the UConn resume; being defeated in Storrs on their homecourt is even worse.

When the AP Poll Top 25 comes out next week and the next Bracketology update is released, the Huskies are assuredly going to be moving downward. That presents a golden opportunity for the Cyclones to capitalize on.

Iowa State was trending in the right direction, bouncing back from a loss on the road to the TCU Horned Frogs by defeating the Jayhawks and Cougars. They will be heading on the road for another challenge this weekend, traveling to take on the BYU Cougars and future top NBA draft selection, AJ Dybantsa.

The Cyclones basically control their own destiny at this point. With the Duke Blue Devils and Michigan Wolverines playing against each other this weekend, along with a major Big 12 clash between Houston and the Arizona Wildcats, another win would assuredly vault them into the top four.

Iowa State can make history earning No. 1 seed

Feb 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger looks on from the bench against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

That would likely put them squarely in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament predictions. With a head-to-head victory over the Cougars, who were ranked No. 2 this week, a jump over them is within reach. Should Houston defeat Arizona, the Wildcats would assuredly drop after losing three out of four games.

Based on the most recent Bracketology predictions, there was work for Iowa State to do to earn a No. 1 seed. However, that was before UConn suffered a loss and opened the door for teams to move up.

The Cyclones may have been the lowest No. 2 seed, landing in the same region as the top overall-seed Wolverines, but they will move up the pecking order if they defeat BYU in Provo.

More Iowa State Cyclones Basketball News: