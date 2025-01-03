Where does ESPN’s latest Bracketology have Iowa State headed for NCAA Tournament?
The Iowa State men are off to one of the best starts in school history, sitting No. 3 in the latest AP and Coaches Polls.
So, where do the experts at ESPN see the Cyclones going when it comes to the NCAA Tournament? Glad you asked.
In the latest Bracketology release by Joe Lunardi, Iowa State is the No. 1 seed in the East bracket. They are slated to open play against the winner between Lehigh and SE Missouri State. Awaiting the Cyclones from there would be either eight-seed Wisconsin or No. 9 seed Arkansas.
The top-part of the bracket also includes four-seed and fellow Big 12 foe Houston, former Big 12 foe and No. 5 seed Oklahoma and the always dangerous Furman.
Alabama is the No. 2 with two-time defending national champion Connecticut the three-seed and playing close to home. Pittsburgh, Maryland and another Big 12 team, West Virginia, are also on that side.
Auburn, Duke and Tennessee are the other No. 1 seeds.
The Big 12 has eight bids total in this prediction, third-most behind the SEC (13) and the Big Ten (11). The other Big 12 schools are Cincinnati, Kansas, Arizona State, Texas Tech and Baylor. Arizona State is among the last four in while BYU and Arizona are on the next four out line.
