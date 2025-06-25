Boston Celtics' Trade for Georges Niang Features Juicy Twist
Former Iowa State Cyclones forward Georges Niang was traded to the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster three-team deal this week, which featured Kristaps Porzingis being sent to the Atlanta Hawks.
It was a salary dump move for the Celtics, who are trying to clear money to get out of the dreaded second apron, a new feature in the NBA's collective bargaining agreement.
Niang is an expiring contract, so he probably won't be in Boston for very long, and for his sake, that might be a good thing.
Why? Because Niang is not exactly admired in Beantown for something he did back in the 2023 playoffs as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the middle of a game, Niang — who was on the bench — grabbed Jaylen Brown's leg as he was attempting to run back down the other end of the floor, resulting in a quick altercation between the two players. Both were assessed technicals, and nothing else came of it.
Celtics fans never forget, however, so the reaction to the acquisition of Niang has not exactly been favorable, especially considering that Porzingis, a fan favorite for his heroics in the 2024 NBA Finals, was shipped out the door in the deal.
Nevertheless, Niang is now a member of the C's, unless Boston decides to immediately flip the Iowa State product somewhere else (which is possible).
Niang averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on 46.1/40.6/79.3 shooting splits in 79 games between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Hawks this past season.
The 32-year-old spent four seasons at Iowa State between 2012-13 and 2015-16, registering 16.1 points and 5.2 boards a night throughout his career with the Cyclones. He was then selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
