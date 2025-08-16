Brock Purdy Delivers Clear Message About 49ers Front Office
Iowa State legend and quarterback Brock Purdy is entering his fourth season in the NFL. Ahead of his fourth campaign, Purdy delivered a message about the San Francisco 49ers front office.
"We've been able to prove that what we do here, we've won games, we've been to the Super Bowl. It's worked. As long as I've continued to focus where God has me, learning with Kyle [Shanahan], Mick Lombardi, all my teammates, having and gaining their trust is all that matters," Purdy said.
The 25-year-old quarterback is remaining confident in the 49ers' front office despite missing the playoffs last season.
Purdy has been elite since he took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback. In nine games and five starts his rookie campaign in 2022, he completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Purdy became the full-time starter in 2023, completing 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod and finishing fourth in MVP voting.
His numbers dipped in 2025, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He was more effective on the ground, rushing for a career-high 323 yards and five touchdowns.
While it wasn't Purdy's best season, it was still a quality season, especially considering the injuries to San Francisco's weapons like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk.
Brock Purdy's Iowa State Career
Purdy had an impressive career while at Iowa State. In 10 games in his freshman season, he completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,250 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
He followed that up with a great sophomore campaign, completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,982 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
He remained consistent, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,750 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his junior year and completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 3,188 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his senior campaign.
Following his four seasons with the Cyclones, the 49ers selected Purdy with the last pick in the NFL Draft.
Purdy has far exceeded the expectations of being the last pick in the NFL Draft. The Iowa State alum has established himself as a quality NFL quarterback, earning a five-year $265 million extension with the 49ers this offseason.
After missing the playoffs last season, Purdy will look to lead San Francisco back to the postseason with their talented roster.
