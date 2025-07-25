Former Iowa State Star Facing Make-or-Break NFL Season
With the NFL training camp period in full swing, the questions surrounding former Iowa State Cyclones' standout and current New York Jets' running back Breece Hall continue to grow heading into the season.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently wrote about which NFL players, coaches and general managers are under the most pressure this season, with Hall being included on the list.
"Hall has just eight carries of 20 yards or more in 32 games since the first game of the 2023 season, which is one more than Gus Edwards, who did that with far fewer carries and is currently a free agent," Barnwell wrote. "Hall is a better player than Edwards and offers more as a receiver, but with former New York general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh no longer in the building, the people who drafted him aren't around and incentivized to give him a new deal. If he's just an average back or worse, the Jets will be better off spending their money elsewhere."
Drawing comparisons to a 30-year-old running back is a rough outlook for Hall as he enters the 2025 season. But luckily for the former Iowa State standout, he will be running behind a completely revamped offensive line that is already showing promise in training camp.
With Hall's ability to be a difference-maker in both the pass and run game, the 24-year-old running back could clearly become a weapon for newly-hired offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. As the former Detroit Lions' passing game coordinator, Engstrand has experience with explosive rushers in Jahmyr Gibbs. If Hall can remain healthy through the season, he could easily play a similar role in New York's offense.
