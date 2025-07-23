Former Iowa State Star Joins Historic European Basketball Team
A former Iowa State Cyclones star is beginning a new journey with a European basketball team, as Will Clyburn has agreed to join FC Barcelona.
Clyburn spent one year at Iowa State back during the 2012-13 campaign, playing in 35 games and averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 31.5 minutes per game on 44.3/30.8/76.8 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-7 forward actually began his collegiate career playing a couple of years of JUCO Ball before making a move to Utah State in 2010. He starred for the Aggies during his lone campaign there, registering 17.1 points and 7.8 boards across 34.7 minutes a night while shooting 45 percent from the floor, 40.3 percent from three-point range and 75.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Clyburn went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft and proceeded to take his talents overseas, where he has been playing ever since (outside of a couple of NBA Summer League cameos).
The 35-year-old most recently played for Virtus Bologna in Italy, recording 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season. Over the course of 10 international campaigns, Clyburn has logged 13.1 points, five boards and two assists per game on 43.8/34.0/76.7 shooting splits.
Now, Clyburn will join FC Barcelona, one of the most well-known European clubs in existence. Barca has won a grand total of 20 Spanish League championships, most recently capturing a title in 2023.
We'll see if Clyburn — whose NBA prospects are probably long gone at this point — can help FC Barcelona return to glory next season.
