Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Receives Eye-Popping NFL Prediction
Former Iowa State Cyclones star Will McDonald was not exactly a household name when the New York Jets selected him with the 15th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he is quickly becoming one in the Big Apple.
After a rather lackluster rookie campaign, McDonald exploded with fantastic sophomore season in 2024, racking up 28 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games for the Jets.
Now, heading into his third year, McDonald is widely viewed as a potential breakout candidate, and Joe Blewett of Jets X Factor has bestowed a rather epic nickname on the 26-year-old: "sack king."
Blewett feels that McDonald truly stands out when watching game film and that the Iowa State product could ultimately lead the NFL in sacks this coming fall.
"When watching McDonald on the All-22, you see a player who looks the part of a potential sack king," Blewett wrote. "He is explosive out of his stance, bendy around the corner, and has long arms. To go with his physical tools, he has built a wide package of moves to throw at offensive tackles. If he continues on his trajectory, McDonald will push for the NFL’s sack title in 2025."
McDonald has been criticized by some for being a bit too one-dimensional, specializing as a sack artist rather than an all-around defensive end. The fact that he only played in 66 percent of New York's defensive snaps last season kidn of reflects that.
However, there is every reason to believe that McDonald can improve in that area based on his tape and his physical attributes. And even if he doesn't? Hey, there is nothing wrong with having a guy who can give you double-digit sacks every years.
McDonald spent five years at Iowa State between 2018 and 2022, totaling 125 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 33 sacks.
