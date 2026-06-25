Nets Receive Solid Grade Selecting Iowa State Basketball Star

Iowa State Cyclones faithful are going to be keeping a close eye on the Brooklyn Nets during the 2026-27 NBA season.

That is because they landed a Cyclones star in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. With the No. 28 pick, via the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Nets acquired forward Joshua Jefferson.

The selection is heading to Brooklyn as part of a three-team trade that also included the Chicago Bulls. Along with Jefferson, Julius Randle is heading to the Nets. The No. 33 pick went back to Minnesota, which was used on Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans, and Nicolas Claxton was sent to the Bulls.

It is far from the ideal landing spot for Jefferson, who is stuck behind an All-NBA player on the depth chart at power forward. With so many young guards on the roster whose development will be prioritized, Jefferson may not get the chance to showcase his playmaking ability as much as he should.

Nets receive solid grade for Joshua Jefferson selection

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the twenty eighth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson after he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, the selection was viewed positively by analysts and evaluators. One of the people who thought Brooklyn did well was John Hollinger of The Athletic (subscription required), who gave the selection a “B” grade.

“I didn’t have a first-round grade on Jefferson, but the Nets may have inadvertently made a solid draft pick…The Nets are also basically devoid of his player archetype, save for the soon-to-arrive and possibly-not-there-for-long Julius Randle,” he wrote.

There is a lot to like about Jefferson’s game, but it is fair to wonder if the Nets are the right team to get the most out of him. His perimeter shooting needs work, but his form is excellent to work with.

Despite his limitations athletically, he thinks through the game and processes things at such a high level that he can overcome his shortcomings with his high basketball IQ. The tools are certainly there for him to become an above-average rotation player, the kind of glue guy that every successful team has.

He is a versatile defender, using his size and strength to his advantage on the interior, while his intelligence helps him read plays before they happen to gain an edge on the perimeter.

The ultimate connector on both ends of the floor, he may not have the highest ceiling, but he can help a team raise its floor considerably.

Will that kind of skill set get used to the fullest in Brooklyn? Only time will tell, but since he will turn 23 years old early in the 2026-27 campaign, time unfortunately isn’t on his side from a developmental standpoint.