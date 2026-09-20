Iowa State Football Creating Major Edge on Special Teams

The Iowa State Cyclones had to be disappointed, falling just short in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game at Kinnick Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 2, 16-13.

Returning home to Jack Trice Stadium for Week 3, the Cyclones were hosting the Bowling Green Falcons out of the MAC. Any frustrations they had from their rivalry loss were taken out on Saturday afternoon, with Iowa State blowing the doors off Bowling Green.

The Cyclones won 55-7, dominating every facet of the game. The Falcons entered the game 0-2, losing to the Tarleton State Texans in their first contest before getting blown out by the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week.

There were a lot of positives to take away for Iowa State, but one of the most impressive is how they exerted their will on special teams. The Cyclones may be at a talent disadvantage some weeks on offense and defense, but they can more than make up for it on special teams, where they are creating quite an edge for themselves.

Iowa State has dominant special teams unit

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones place kicker Kyle Konrardy (97) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a field goal against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker Kyle Konrardy missed a 54-yard field goal attempt on the team’s first possession of the game, but that was the only blemish for the unit on the afternoon. He is a legitimate weapon and difference maker, completely changing how the team has to call plays on offense.

With a strong leg, Iowa State knows that when they get near the 35-yard line, they are closing in on scoring range. Konrardy was excellent otherwise, recording 13 points as he knocked all seven of his extra point attempts through the uprights along with two other field goal attempts.

It was also great to see him boot so many kickoffs for touchbacks, limiting the opportunities the Falcons had in the return game. Despite scoring on nine drives and then kicking off to start the game, Bowling Green had only two kick returns.

Aiden Flora's three touchdowns today:



61-yard rush

42-yard rush

66-yard punt return@FloraAiden // 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/G7u3thvdHA — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) September 19, 2026

That is the same number of kick returns the Cyclones had, but they made the most of them. Cameron Pettaway, a transfer from the Falcons who was the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2025, took his only kick return attempt 100 yards to the house for a touchdown.

It was the first big play of his career with Iowa State, showcasing just how dynamic he can be with the ball in his hands and in open space.

That was one of two special teams touchdowns that the Cyclones scored. Aiden Flora took a punt return 66 yards in the third quarter to expand the team’s lead to 45-7. It was the third touchdown he scored, as he recorded 61- and 42-yard rushes for scores.

With two dynamic return men, Iowa State can flip the field in an instant whenever they field a kickoff or punt. Konrardy is as good as it gets in terms of kickers, and they have shown an ability to win the field position game, which they did against Iowa.

This kind of performance should give the unit plenty of confidence moving forward. Special teams can provide a spark and build momentum at any moment, and having such a strong unit is going to help the Cyclones pull off some upsets along the way.