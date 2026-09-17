3 Iowa State Players Who Need to Step Up With Evan Boyd Injured

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a defeat against the Iowa Hawkeyes in this year’s Cy-Hawk rivalry game, 16-13, but the game wasn’t the team’s only loss.

Wide receiver Evan Boyd suffered what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury after catching a pass and being tackled. Head coach Jimmy Rogers revealed that he won’t return to the lineup this season, which is a big blow to the team.

The No. 1 WRX on the depth chart, the Cyclones are going to need other players to step up in Boyd’s absence. There will almost certainly be a shuffling of the depth chart and alignment, with guys being asked to cover at that spot.

Here are three Iowa State players who will need to step up following Boyd’s injury.

3. Dominic Overby

Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) runs with the ball around Southeast Missouri State's safety Cyler Christmas (28) during the third quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the few holdovers from the 2025 roster, Dominic Overby has already proven capable of being a big play producer. Against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Week 1, he led the team with 85 receiving yards, nearly matching his entire total from last season.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, he is the team’s best deep threat to win on contested catches. He could also factor into the running game as a blocker, something Boyd was doing well in the early going.

While listed on the WRZ depth chart, giving Overby some snaps at WRX could open things up for Cody Jackson, who has yet to catch a pass through two games, and freshman Jamal Polite Jr. to get more opportunities on the field.

2. Cody Jackson

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) defends a pass meant for Iowa State wide receiver Cody Jackson (2) during the Cy-Hawk football game Sept. 12, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The pass was incomplete. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the highly touted Tarleton State Texans transfer, the team needs more from him. The most accomplished collegiate wide receiver on the team, along with Omari Hayes, Jackson has been basically invisible through two games.

With only 14 routes run through two games, Jackson comes in at No. 7 on the team. Has he fallen out of favor with the coaching staff? Boyd’s injury opens up some playing time, and he has to prove worthy of receiving it, with Polite seeing his playing time jump in Week 2 after not playing a snap in Week 1.

1. Carter Pabst

Iowa State wide receiver Carter Pabst makes a catch at mid-field in the final seconds of the Cy-Hawk football game Sept. 12, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Listed as the No. 2 WRX behind Boyd on the depth chart, it makes sense that Carter Pabst is the No. 1 player on this list to step up in his place. He is in his second year under Coach Rogers, following him from the Washington State Cougars to the Cyclones.

He is someone the coaching staff trusts immensely. There isn’t a wide receiver, through two games, who has been called upon in run-blocking situations more than Pabst, with 26. Ty Claiborne is second with 25 and Overby is third with 22.

Pabst is fourth on the team in routes run with 19. The coaches are using him a lot; now it is time to turn these opportunities into production. Some of that is on quarterback Jaylen Raynor, but Pabst also short-armed a target against Iowa that would have helped immensely.