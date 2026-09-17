3 Iowa State Players Who Need to Step Up With Evan Boyd Injured
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The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a defeat against the Iowa Hawkeyes in this year’s Cy-Hawk rivalry game, 16-13, but the game wasn’t the team’s only loss.
Wide receiver Evan Boyd suffered what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury after catching a pass and being tackled. Head coach Jimmy Rogers revealed that he won’t return to the lineup this season, which is a big blow to the team.
The No. 1 WRX on the depth chart, the Cyclones are going to need other players to step up in Boyd’s absence. There will almost certainly be a shuffling of the depth chart and alignment, with guys being asked to cover at that spot.
Here are three Iowa State players who will need to step up following Boyd’s injury.
3. Dominic Overby
One of the few holdovers from the 2025 roster, Dominic Overby has already proven capable of being a big play producer. Against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in Week 1, he led the team with 85 receiving yards, nearly matching his entire total from last season.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, he is the team’s best deep threat to win on contested catches. He could also factor into the running game as a blocker, something Boyd was doing well in the early going.
While listed on the WRZ depth chart, giving Overby some snaps at WRX could open things up for Cody Jackson, who has yet to catch a pass through two games, and freshman Jamal Polite Jr. to get more opportunities on the field.
2. Cody Jackson
Speaking of the highly touted Tarleton State Texans transfer, the team needs more from him. The most accomplished collegiate wide receiver on the team, along with Omari Hayes, Jackson has been basically invisible through two games.
With only 14 routes run through two games, Jackson comes in at No. 7 on the team. Has he fallen out of favor with the coaching staff? Boyd’s injury opens up some playing time, and he has to prove worthy of receiving it, with Polite seeing his playing time jump in Week 2 after not playing a snap in Week 1.
1. Carter Pabst
Listed as the No. 2 WRX behind Boyd on the depth chart, it makes sense that Carter Pabst is the No. 1 player on this list to step up in his place. He is in his second year under Coach Rogers, following him from the Washington State Cougars to the Cyclones.
He is someone the coaching staff trusts immensely. There isn’t a wide receiver, through two games, who has been called upon in run-blocking situations more than Pabst, with 26. Ty Claiborne is second with 25 and Overby is third with 22.
Pabst is fourth on the team in routes run with 19. The coaches are using him a lot; now it is time to turn these opportunities into production. Some of that is on quarterback Jaylen Raynor, but Pabst also short-armed a target against Iowa that would have helped immensely.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.